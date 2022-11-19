New Range Rover, Range Rover Sport Secure 5 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Tests

The new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport received the maximum score during the last Euro NCAP security testing session. The luxury SUVs draw on 50 years of expertise in off-road capability, comfort, and safety. These models are the latest in a long line of Range Rovers to receive a five-star rating in these demanding Euro NCAP protocols which began in 2009. The first of these was the Evoque, in 2011. The new Range Rover scored 87 per cent for child safety and 72 per cent for road users, while the Range Rover Sport scored 85 per cent for adult occupant protection. Both SUVs scored 82 per cent for driver assists.

Both models are based on a new flexible modular longitudinal architecture, a solid foundation for a range of advanced driver assistance technologies that work in tandem for a responsive and refined ride. The new Range Rover, available in four-, five- or seven-seat configurations, boasts up to 50 per cent more rigidity than its predecessor. The Range Rover Sport is 35 per cent stiffer than before.

The passenger compartment of the Range Rover remained stable in the frontal offset test, as the dummy readings indicated good protection of the knees and femurs of both the driver and passenger. However, Land Rover did not provide evidence to demonstrate that a similar level of protection would be provided to occupants of different sizes and to those sitting in different positions, and the score for this body region was penalised. Analysis of the deceleration of the impact trolley during the test, and analysis of the deformable barrier after the test, revealed that the Range Rover would be an aggressive impact partner in a frontal collision, and the score was penalised accordingly.

In the full-width rigid barrier test, protection of the chest of the rear passenger was rated as marginal, based on dummy readings of compression. In both the side barrier impact and the more severe side pole impact, protection of all critical body areas was good, and the Range Rover scored maximum points in this part of the assessment. The control of excursion was found to be adequate. The Range Rover has no countermeasure to mitigate against occupant-to-occupant injuries in such impacts.

Tests on the front seats and head restraints demonstrated good protection against whiplash injuries in the event of a rear-end collision. A geometric analysis of the rear seats also indicated good whiplash protection. The Range Rover has an advanced eCall system which alerts the emergency services in the event of a crash and a ‘Post-Crash Braking’ system which automatically applies the brakes to prevent secondary collisions.

The Range Rover provided good protection for all critical body regions of both the 6- and 10-year dummies in the frontal offset and side barrier tests and scored maximum points in this part of the assessment. The front passenger airbag can be disabled to allow a rearward-facing child restraint to be used in that seating position. All child restraint types for which the Range Rover is designed could be properly installed and accommodated.