New Skoda Electric SUV Teased Ahead of March 15 Debut; Likely To Be The Elroq

All-electric SUV is likely to be the replacement to the Skoda Karoq.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 14, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Skoda is set to unveils new electric SUV at its Annual Press Conference
  • New SUV expected to the the Elroq
  • Carmaker working to bring four new EVs to market by 2026

Skoda is gearing up to reveal a new electric SUV during its Annual Press Conference on March 15. The SUV is likely to be the new Skoda Elroq, a compact SUV that is slated to replace Karoq in the brand’s line up. The teaser video shared by Skoda offers a glimpse of the front end of the upcoming electric vehicle (EV), showcasing some of its styling elements.

 

Also read: Skoda Mulling Reintroduction Of Diesel Engines In India With New-Gen Superb

 

Highlighted features in the teaser include the LED lighting signatures and an illuminated Skoda emblem situated on the sculpted hood. This emblem is anticipated to become a consistent styling element across all forthcoming Skoda electric vehicles.  According to information disclosed last year, the Skoda Elroq is slated for a 2024 debut as an electric alternative to the Karoq and will be the first in a line of new and updated EVs to come from the brand.

 

Also read: Skoda Sub-4 Metre SUV Confirmed For 2025 Launch In India
 

Skoda's electric vehicle lineup will also includes a smaller entry-level electric SUV due to arrive in 2025. Also set to debut in the same year will be the facelifted Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe.


 

Also Read: Skoda Octavia Facelift Unveiled; Gets New Matrix LED Headlights, Mild-Hybrid Tech

 

Looking ahead, Skoda has plans for additional electric vehicle premieres, including an estate and a seven-seater SUV similar in size to the Kodiaq, both projected for a 2026 release

# Skoda India# Skoda Auto# Skoda EVs# Skoda EV# Skoda Elroq# Skoda Elroq EV# Cars# Electric Cars
