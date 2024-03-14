New Skoda Electric SUV Teased Ahead of March 15 Debut; Likely To Be The Elroq

Skoda is gearing up to reveal a new electric SUV during its Annual Press Conference on March 15. The SUV is likely to be the new Skoda Elroq, a compact SUV that is slated to replace Karoq in the brand’s line up. The teaser video shared by Skoda offers a glimpse of the front end of the upcoming electric vehicle (EV), showcasing some of its styling elements.

Highlighted features in the teaser include the LED lighting signatures and an illuminated Skoda emblem situated on the sculpted hood. This emblem is anticipated to become a consistent styling element across all forthcoming Skoda electric vehicles. According to information disclosed last year, the Skoda Elroq is slated for a 2024 debut as an electric alternative to the Karoq and will be the first in a line of new and updated EVs to come from the brand.

Skoda's electric vehicle lineup will also includes a smaller entry-level electric SUV due to arrive in 2025. Also set to debut in the same year will be the facelifted Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe.





Looking ahead, Skoda has plans for additional electric vehicle premieres, including an estate and a seven-seater SUV similar in size to the Kodiaq, both projected for a 2026 release