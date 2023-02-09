  • Home
New Tata Nexon Spied Testing For First Time

Test mule retains the coupe-esque design of the current model though the front fascia design is in-line with recent Tata concepts.
carandbike Team
1 mins read
09-Feb-23
Highlights
  • New Nexon likely to get evolutionary styling
  • Could be underpinned by Tata's ALFA platform
  • Expected to come with Tata's new direct-injection turbo-petrol engine

Tata seems to be readying a new Nexon for the Indian market with a test mule recently being spotted out on public roads. Expected to be the second generation of Tata’s popular subcompact SUV, the new Nexon is expected to be underpinned by Tata’s ALFA architecture also used in the Altroz premium hatchback.

The heavily camouflaged test mule showed little of the new design though the overall appearance still links the new SUV with the current gen model. The rounded more-coupe-esque profile has been retained though the front seems to get styling in line with Tata’s recent concepts. The large opening low down on the bumper are expected to be the headlamp housings while the LED DRLs will sit high up near the edge of the bonnet.

A character line is barely visible on the side while a prominent crease still seems to run across the tailgate. The rear glass however appears to be larger than on the current model.

There are no interior details available at this point though we expect the new SUV to get significant updates over the existing model.

The new Nexon could feature the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol mill from Tata’s new direct-injection engine series that debuted at the 2023 Auto Expo earlier this year. It remains to be seen if a diesel could be offered on the new model.

The new Nexon will likely debut in 2024 and will go up against models such as the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue and the Kia Sonet.

 

