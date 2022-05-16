New Toyota Innova Expected To Debut By October As A Petrol-Hybrid

It's been out for a while now that Toyota has been testing a new generation of the venerable Innova. However, while a debut previously was only expected by early next year, new reports suggest that the new Innova's debut could take place by end-October. As we've known for a while, the new Innova is expected to move away from its current ladder frame chassis and adopt Toyota's monocoque TNGA architecture. Additionally, Toyota recently trademarked the Innova Hycross name in India raising speculation that this could be the name for the all-new model.

As per the new report, the new Innova, codenamed 560B, will be based on Toyota's TNGA-C platform also used by the Corolla in global markets and will be shorter and narrow than the Innova Crysta. The wheelbase though is said to be longer at an expected 2850 mm. However, the biggest news is the change to the MPV's powertrain. Unlike the rear-drive Crysta, the new Innova is expected to be a front-wheel-drive and drop the diesel engine from the line-up altogether. Unlike the current model's range of 2.7-litre petrol and 2.4-litre diesel engines, the new Innova is set to be a petrol-hybrid using a petrol engine in combination with electric motors to offer good performance while also maximising fuel efficiency.

New Innova is expected to be a petrol-hybrid only. (Photo Credit: MotorBeam)

On the styling front, the new Innova is expected to follow Toyota's latest design direction seen on its latest range of cars and SUVs in global markets. Spy pictures show that the new Innova retains the generic MPV silhouette with the front fascia flatter than the current Crysta. Other visible cues look to be a new design grille flanked by sleeker headlamps.

The cabin meanwhile is expected to be in-line with other TNGA-C based Toyota's from global markets and be packed with the latest technology to make it more appealing to buyers.

When it comes to India, we can expect Toyota to locally manufacture the new Innova as the company did with the previous two generations.

Source: Autocar India