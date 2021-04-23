carandbike logo
search

New Volkswagen Talagon Unveiled At Auto Shanghai 2021

The new Volkswagen Talagon happens to be the largest SUV spawned by the MQB platform and for your perspective, it's even bigger than the mighty Atlas.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Volkswagen Talagon is the largest model underpinned by the MQB AO platform. expand View Photos
The Volkswagen Talagon is the largest model underpinned by the MQB AO platform.

Highlights

  • The Volkswagen Talagon is the largest SUV spawned by the MQB AO platform.
  • It's developed locally by VW-FAW in China and will be specific to China.
  • It'll be offered as six or seven-seater and with optional captain seats.

Auto Shanghai 2021 has been keeping us busy with numerous new unveils specific to the China market and we have a new one from Volkswagen joining the fray. It's the new Volkswagen Talagon which happens to be the largest SUV spawned by the MQB platform and for your perspective, it's even bigger than the mighty Atlas. Coming back to the Talagon, it is 5,152 mm long, 2,002 mm wide and 1,795 mm tall. The massive wheelbase freely stretches at 2,980 mm, which means you can probably fit in a Kwid between its wheels.

Also Read: 2021 Volkswagen Polo Facelift Unveiled

of0mtee

The Volkswagen Talagon measures at over 5 metres in length.

The new Volkswagen Talagon is developed locally in China by VW-FAW joint venture and the three-row SUV is underpinned by the MQB Evo (scalable derivative of the MQB AO) architecture and comes with a choice of six or seven seats. And yes! It's been designed to look just as butch and imposing, doing proper justice to its dimensions.

Also Read: Skoda Kushaq And Volkswagen Taigun To Get New 'Play' Infotainment System

4joo1fbg

At the rear, it looks quite similar to the Atlas.

The good part is that those bulges have been sculpted gracefully and you'll find hints of the VW I.D.6 here, specifically in its face. The grille and bumper have been given equal space and chrome detailing on the grille very finely merges with daytime running lights (DRLs) in the headlight that flanks the grille. The central air-dam down in the bumper too is flanked by air curtain with neat chrome surrounds and the sculpted hood tapers down on to the upright face. Of course, essentials like chunky matte claddings silver skid plates haven't been ditched and I must say that blend well with its proportions.

Also Read: 2021 World Car Awards: Volkswagen ID.4 Crowned World Car Of The Year

ntfe8qio

The Volkswagen Talagon will be offered as a six or seven-seater and with optional captain seats

In a very conventional SUV fashion, the profile does without much drama which is eye-soothing after having seen way too much sharper elements on models launching of late. Here, the shoulder line subtly highlights the profile while the dual-tone roof keeps up with trends. And the rear will instantly remind you of the Atlas, just that this one is a bit grown up. In fact, it's very much like the family design now and you can pick up hints even in the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun, especially in the way these conjoined taillights are done and the bootlid has been segmented.

Also Read: 2021 Auto Shanghai: Volkswagen ID.6 Three-Row Electric SUV Unveiled

qpmeb6c8

The dashboard layout i similar to what we have see in other VW models, but it gets a new centre console.

Getting to the cabin now, the pattern and contouring won't look much different to regulars. We recently saw a similar layout in the Golf and somewhat even in the Polo. But this one gets a floating centre console. But the cabin looks quite fancy with its leather upholstery, intricate ambient lighting, dual-screen setup, and a massive sunroof extending across the first two rows of seats. And speaking of the seats, it'll be exclusively offered in six or seven-seat configurations with optional captain seats format.

Also Read: New GTX Brand Joins The Volkswagen ID. Family

qlmhjteo

The Volkswagen Talagon also gets a panoramic sunroof and ambient lighting.

0 Comments

And finally coming to powertrain options! Well! There is no option. The only choice buyers in China will have is of 2.5-litre, Turbocharged V6 unit putting out 291 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. Now 2.0-litre four-cylinder's mills have been considered for this hulk of a SUV. The power is send to all the four wheels through the 4Motion all-wheel-drive (AWD) transfer case and the powertrain is mated to a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. We have already said that the Volkswagen Talagon will be specific to the China market and chances of it coming our way is less than minimum.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Volkswagen Cars

  • Polo Gt Headlight
    Polo Gt Headlight
  • Polo Gt Alloywheel
    Polo Gt Alloywheel
  • Polo Gtsport Foil Gallery Copy
    Polo Gtsport Foil Gallery Copy
  • Vw Polo Gti Front Profile
    Vw Polo Gti Front Profile
  • Vw Polo Gti Side
    Vw Polo Gti Side
  • Vw Polo Gti Rear
    Vw Polo Gti Rear
  • Volkswagen Polo Alloy
    Volkswagen Polo Alloy
  • Volkswagen Polo Grill
    Volkswagen Polo Grill
  • Volkswagen Polo Headlight
    Volkswagen Polo Headlight
  • Jetta Front 3 4th View
    Jetta Front 3 4th View
  • Jetta Grille
    Jetta Grille
  • Jetta Headlight
    Jetta Headlight
  • Volkswagen Beetle Front View
    Volkswagen Beetle Front View
  • Volkswagen Beetle Rear View
    Volkswagen Beetle Rear View
  • Volkswagen Beetle Rear Profile
    Volkswagen Beetle Rear Profile
  • Volkswagne Tiguan Front Profile
    Volkswagne Tiguan Front Profile
  • Volkswagen Tiguan Front 3 4th View
    Volkswagen Tiguan Front 3 4th View
  • Volkswagen Tiguan Climb Side View
    Volkswagen Tiguan Climb Side View
  • Volkswagen Vento Indicator
    Volkswagen Vento Indicator
  • Volkswagen Vento Alloywheels
    Volkswagen Vento Alloywheels
  • Volkswagen Vento Grill
    Volkswagen Vento Grill
  • Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Headlight
    Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Headlight
  • Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
    Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
  • Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Bootspace
    Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Bootspace
  • Passat Side Profile View
    Passat Side Profile View
  • Passat Front Grille View
    Passat Front Grille View
  • Passat Rear Side View
    Passat Rear Side View
  • Volkswagen Cross Polo Beauty Shot
    Volkswagen Cross Polo Beauty Shot
  • Volkswagen Cross Polo Sidecladding
    Volkswagen Cross Polo Sidecladding
  • Volkswagen Cross Polo Crosspolo Grill 2
    Volkswagen Cross Polo Crosspolo Grill 2
x
Railways Hero Mayur Shelke Who Saved A 6-Year Old Gifted A New Jawa Forty Two
Railways Hero Mayur Shelke Who Saved A 6-Year Old Gifted A New Jawa Forty Two
2021 Volkswagen Polo Facelift Unveiled
2021 Volkswagen Polo Facelift Unveiled
Jawa To Honour Railways Hero Mayur Shelke With A New Motorcycle
Jawa To Honour Railways Hero Mayur Shelke With A New Motorcycle
New-Generation Skoda Octavia Launch Delayed Due To The COVID-19 Lockdown In Maharashtra
New-Generation Skoda Octavia Launch Delayed Due To The COVID-19 Lockdown In Maharashtra
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities