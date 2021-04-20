2021 Auto Shanghai: Volkswagen ID.6 Three-Row Electric SUV Unveiled

Adding yet another electric model to its ID. range, Volkswagen has now unveiled the new ID.6 three-row electric SUV, at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show. The third model to join the ID. family, after the ID.3 and ID.4, the new 7-seater electric SUV has been exclusively developed for the Chinese market. Volkswagen will offer the SUV in two trim options - ID.6 Crozz and ID.6 X, and while the former is being manufactured in the north of China by the joint venture with FAW, the ID.6 X will be produced in the southern part of the country by VW's other joint venture with SAIC.

The new ID.6 is about 300 mm longer than the ID.4 at 4880 mm, which allows it to accommodate a third row of seats

Like the other two models in the ID. family, the new Volkswagen ID.6 is also built on the Modular Electric Drive Kit (MEB) platform. The company says that it has been tailored specifically for the needs and wishes of Chinese customers in terms of space, functionality, design and user experience. Visually, the SUV gets an aggressive-looking front with bold muscular lines all around the exterior, while the stylish LED headlamps and the larger glossy patter upfront further accentuate the design. The new ID.6 is about 300 mm longer than the ID.4 at 4880 mm, which allows it to accommodate a third row of seats. Wheel sizes include a range of options from 19-inch to 21-inch rims.

The new VW ID.6 almost comes without any physical buttons and switches, instead it gets a 12-inch touchscreen display as the main command centre

Volkswagen says that it will be the most spacious model in the ID. range, and it will come with a smart interior, with high-quality material and good lighting. The second row of seats can be adjusted longitudinally, and the SUV also gets a large panoramic glass roof as standard, while a panoramic sunroof that opens is available as an optional extra. The futuristic dashboard almost comes without any physical buttons and switches. The 12-inch touchscreen display is the main command centre, and it comes with the "Hello ID." voice control. VW also offers an augmented reality head-up display that is available as an optional extra. Plus, you also get the IQ.Drive assistance systems.

The VW ID.6 comes with a range of between 436 km and 588 km on a single charge and a max output of nearly 302 bhp

The Volkswagen ID.6 range will be offered in four configurations in China. The SUV comes with two batteries with a storage capacity of 58 kWh and 77 kWh of net battery capacity. Combined they allow a range of between 436 km and 588 km on a single charge, while the max power output from the electric motor is around 225 kW, which is nearly 302 bhp. The SUV also gets an electric all-wheel drive (AWD) thanks to the e-machines version of VW's 4MOTION system. The ID.6 can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.6 seconds and for a top speed of 160 kmph.

