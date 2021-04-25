carandbike logo
Volkswagen I.D.6 Three-Row Electric SUV: All You Need To Know

This new seven-seater electric SUV- the Volkswagen I.D.6 has been exclusively developed for the Chinese market.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Published:
the Volkswagen ID.6 is a seven-seater electric SUV. expand View Photos
the Volkswagen ID.6 is a seven-seater electric SUV.

Highlights

  • The Volkswagen ID.6 is a seven-seater electric SUV.
  • It will be offered in two variants.
  • it's been developed specifically for the Chinese market.

The Auto Shanghai 2021 has seen a wide variety of models and electric vehicles have taken cemtre-stage this time around. Volkswagen has unveiled the new ID.6 three-row electric SUV as well at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show and it's the third model to join the ID. family, after the ID.3 and ID.4. In fact, this new seven-seater electric SUV- the Volkswagen I.D.6 has been exclusively developed for the Chinese market. Here's everything you need to know about the new Volkswagen I.D.6.

Also Read: 2021 Volkswagen Polo Facelift: All You Need To Know

  1. Volkswagen will offer the SUV in two trim options - ID.6 Crozz and ID.6 X, and while the former is being manufactured in the north of China by the joint venture with FAW, the ID.6 X will be produced in the southern part of the country by VW's other joint venture with SAIC.
    kd1d29nk

    The new ID.6 is about 300 mm longer than the ID.4 at 4880 mm, which allows it to accommodate a third row of seats

  2. The new Volkswagen ID.6 is also underpinned by the Modular Electric Drive Kit (MEB) platform. The company says that it has been tailored specifically for the requirements of Chinese customers in terms of space, functionality, design and user experience. V
  3. In terms of looks, the electric SUV gets an aggressive-looking front with bold muscular lines all around the exterior, while the stylish LED headlights and the larger glossy patter upfront further accentuate the design.
    rajpbgk4

    The new VW ID.6 comes without any physical buttons and switches. The 12-inch touchscreen display is the main command centre

  4. The new ID.6 is about 300 mm longer than the ID.4 at 4,880 mm, which allows it to accommodate a third row of seats. Wheel sizes include a range of options from 19-inch to 21-inch rims. Volkswagen says that it will be the most spacious model in the ID. Range.
  5. It will also be offered with smart interior finished in high-quality material and good lighting.
  6. The second row of seats can be adjusted longitudinally, and the SUV also gets a large panoramic glass roof as standard, while a panoramic sunroof that opens is available as an optional extra. The futuristic dashboard almost comes without any physical buttons and switches.
  7. The 12-inch touchscreen display is the main command centre, and it comes with the "Hello ID." voice control. VW also offers an augmented reality head-up display that is available as an optional extra and you also get the IQ.Drive assistance systems.
  8. The Volkswagen ID.6 range will be offered in four configurations in China. The SUV comes with two batteries with a storage capacity of 58 kWh and 77 kWh of net battery capacity.
    mb3sm20s

    The VW ID.6 comes with a range of between 436 km and 588 km on a single charge and a max output of nearly 302 bhp

  9. In combination they deliver a range of around 436 km to 588 km on a single charge, while the max power output from the electric motor is around 225 kW, which is nearly 302 bhp.
  10. The SUV also gets an electric all-wheel drive (AWD), courtesy the e-machines version of VW's 4MOTION system. The ID.6 can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.6 seconds and for a top speed of 160 kmph.

