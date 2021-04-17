New GTX Brand Joins The Volkswagen ID. Family

We knew it would happen sooner or later but Volkswagen is all set to bring in a sporty top-of-the-range model to its electric vehicle range - the new ID.4 GTX. The car will be unveiled on April 28 and the company has already teased the logo. Similar to GTI and GTE, it stands for its own product brand.

We'll know more about the car itself, but we know a few details for now. Volkswagen says that the GTX models will impress when it comes to performance and design. An additional electric motor on the front axle brings the all-wheel drive into the ID. Family. The additional motor switches on intelligently within a few milliseconds when very high performance or strong traction are required. In the new "Traction" driving mode, it is even permanently activated.

Klaus Zellmer, Board Member for Marketing and Sales at the Volkswagen brand said, "Now the X is building the bridge to the mobility of the future. Sustainability and sportiness are not mutually exclusive, but complement each other intelligently. "

The new product brand for the ID. Family gives the ACCELERATE corporate strategy a further boost. Volkswagen wants to become the most desired brand for sustainable mobility. The goal is to increase the share of pure electric cars in Europe to 70 percent of sales by 2030. Volkswagen wants to become climate neutral by 2050; around 16 billion euros will be invested in e-mobility, hybridization and digitization by 2025.

