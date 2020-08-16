Next-Generation Mahindra Thar SUV: Engine & Transmission Details

The second-generation Thar finally made its India debut today on the occasion of the 74th Indian Independence Day. Putting all the speculations and rumours to rest, the Indian carmaker finally comfirmed that the all-new Thar which will be launched in India on October 2, 2020. The company will also be initiating the bookings for the all-new Thar immediately after the launch. Mahindra revealed a variety of key details of the off-roader SUV including engine specifications, variants, colours, features and more.

Also Read: New-Generation Mahindra Thar Launch And Booking Details Revealed

The 2020 Mahindra Thar will be offered in two versions - AX & LX Series

These details were revealed by the carmaker during the unveiling event, which was an all-digital event because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The SUV undoubtedly was one of the highly awaited SUVs in the market, which will go on sale in India later during the festive period. This is the first time when the next-gen off-roader will be made available in soft-top as well as hard-top. It will be employing a new body-on-frame platform this time around, making it significantly bigger than the outgoing version.

Also Read: 2020 Mahindra Thar SUV: Variants Explained

The all-new Thar will be available in six different colour options

Mahindra will be offering the new-generation Thar with both diesel and petrol powertrain options. Firstly, the company has retained the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel unit which has been updated to meet the stringent BS6 norms. The oil burner will belt out 130 bhp and 300 Nm of power figures. The second engine is an all-new 2.0-litre mStallion TGDI petrol mill. It will be capable of making 150 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. Moreover, it is the same engine that was unveiled by the carmaker at the Auto Expo 2020.

Coming to the transmission, the all-new Thar SUV will get a 6-speed torque convertor automatic transmission for the first time. Apart from this, there will also be a new 6-speed manual gearbox on offer. There will be an authentic manual shift on the fly 4X4 transfer case. The AX series which is an off-road-focused offering will be seen with a choice of petrol and diesel powertrains, paired to a manual gearbox only. However, the LX series will get a diesel engine with a manual and an automatic transmission. The petrol engine will be seen with an automatic transmission only.

Also Read: 2020 Mahindra Thar Unveiled; Launch In October

The front-facing rear seats are a first for the new Thar but will be limited to the LX Series.

The second-gen Thar continues to retain its iconic front-end styling with a new grille carrying vertical slats, is flanked by classic round headlamps. The aesthetic appeal of the SUV is underlined by LED DRLs, purpose-built bumpers, new LED taillights, new alloy wheels, front fog lamps among others. On the inside, the cabin is very well designed keeping the premium-ness top-notch. The main highlight on the inside is the inclusion of seven-inch touchscreen infotainment which is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Feature-wise, the SUV is loaded with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, cruise control, hill-hold and hill descent control, ESP and more.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.