Next-Gen Volkswagen Passat Debut In August 2023

Volkswagen is gearing up for the world premiere of the all-new Passat, set to take place at the end of August. The automaker has released initial details about the ninth generation of Passat, with a significant change being its body style. Unlike past iterations, the new Passat will only be offered as an estate, and will be named the Passat Variant.

The new Passat will be underpinned by the new-gen MQB platform - called MQB Evo - with Volkswagen claiming that the estate will have a longer wheelbase than the outgoing model. VW has also confirmed a new adaptive suspension (option) with two-valve shock absorbers. The company says that the new Passat will put an even greater focus on passenger comfort. Volkswagen has revealed that the ninth-gen Passat will be 140 mm longer than the eight-gen car and offer 50mm more legroom in the interior. Boot space too will be up as compared to the current Passat estate.

Coming to the powertrains, Volkswagen claims they have managed to elevate the Passat Variant's design and performance. The estate will be offered with a range of engines, including diesel, turbo-petrol, mild hybrid, and plug-in hybrid systems. VW says that the plug-in hybrid models will offer up to 100 km of EV-only range and also DC fast charging as standard.



Coming to the design, the camouflaged test mule previews an exterior design in line with other new-gen Volkswagen sedans. The nose features sleek headlamps with a light bar running along the upper edge of the grille. A large central air vent sits on the bumper while the sides look to be relatively clean. At the rear too, the design looks to be clean with angular tail lamps and an integrated roof-mounted spoiler.

The cabin design is also in line with newer VWs. Some parallels can be drawn with the likes of the new ID7 such as the large freestanding central touchscreen and the lack of physical buttons on the centre console. A 12.9-inch touchscreen is offered as standard though a larger 15-inch unit will be offered as an option. The dashboard also features a gloss-finished upright panel running the width of the fascia that houses the digital instrument cluster. Furthermore, Volkswagen will introduce an optional head-up display, projecting crucial information onto the windshield for enhanced convenience and safety.



VW claims the interior has also undergone an overhaul, with a focus on higher-quality materials, effective noise insulation, and a new premium-class seating option, including optional climate-controlled massage seats.



While it will make its debut in August this year, the new Passat will only hit global markets in early 2024.