Nissan Announces Discounts Of Up To ₹ 80,000 On Kicks SUV This Festive Month

Nissan India has announced benefits of up to Rs. 80,000 on the Kicks SUV this festive month, which includes cash discount, exchange bonus and additional discount.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
Benefits on the Nissan Kicks are valid on all retails till April 30, 2021

Highlights

  • The Nissan Kicks is available with total benefits of up to Rs. 80,000
  • Offers on the compact SUV may vary across variants
  • No benefits offered on the Nissan Magnite & the GT-R

April is a month of harvest, new beginnings, prosperity and festivals. It's also an auspicious time to bring home new valuable products like cars, electronics and more. To attract new customers this festive season, Nissan India has announced attractive benefits on the Kicks compact SUV. As per the listing on the official website, the Japanese carmaker is providing discounts of up to ₹ 80,000 on the purchase of BS6-compliant Kicks SUV. These benefits comprise a cash discount, an exchange bonus and an additional discount. Notedly, an additional discount will be based on the CIBIL score (a summary of the customer's transaction history).

4809tv7k

Nissan India is offering a cash discount of ₹ 20,000 on the Kicks SUV

These benefits are valid till 30th April 2021 or till stock lasts. Moreover, Offers may vary across variants and location. The carmaker has already listed offers on its official website wherein the Kicks SUV can be bought with a total benefit of up to ₹ 80,000. It comprises a cash benefit of ₹ 20,000, an exchange bonus up to ₹ 50,000 and an additional discount of ₹ 10,000. Do note, exchange benefit can be availed only at NIC enabled dealership.

086uu5bc

There are no offers for the Magnite Subcompact SUV and GT-R sports car.

0 Comments

The Nissan Kicks is available in eight variants across four trims - XL, XV, XV Premium and XV Premium (O). The SUV comes with a choice of two petrol engines - 1.3-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre petrol. While the former is tuned to make 154 bhp and 254 Nm of power figures, the latter is good for 105 bhp and 142 Nm. Transmission duties are carried out by 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual and a CVT automatic unit. The SUV is priced in India at ₹ 9.49 lakh, going up to ₹ 14.64 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

