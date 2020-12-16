New Cars and Bikes in India
Norton 961 Commando To Be Made In Limited Numbers

Interim CEO of Norton Motorcycles has said that those who paid deposits for the Norton 961 Commando will be able to get their bikes.

The Norton Commando is powered by a 961 cc, parallel-twin engine expand View Photos
The Norton Commando is powered by a 961 cc, parallel-twin engine

Highlights

  • Norton Commando powered by 961 cc parallel-twin engine
  • TVS Motor Company acquired Norton in April 2020 for 16 million GBP
  • Norton Atlas 650 Ranger & Nomad confirmed for 2021

British brand Norton Motorcycles, which got a new lease of life after TVS Motor Company bought it in April 2020, looks set to be on a path to revival. While Norton faced near collapse due to mismanagement and some wrong decisions by its previous owners, the new team under TVS ownership looks determined to revive the brand, and make things right for the iconic British motorcycle brand. Now, interim CEO John Russel has said that any existing customers who have paid a deposit for a 961 Commando will be able to take delivery of a brand new bike.

Also Read: All You Need To Know About The Norton Commando 961

norton commando

The Norton Commando gets top-spec cycle parts, including Ohlins suspension and Brembo brakes

"When Norton was acquired by TVS Motor Company, there was a select number of Norton enthusiasts who had placed orders and paid deposits for 961-engined bikes. Norton is not obliged to fulfill these orders but is fully committed to its customers and value their trust more than anything. Norton will be building a limited quantity of Commando Classic bikes and offering these bikes to those customers who had ordered and paid a deposit for a 961-engined bike," said John Russell, interim CEO, Norton Motorcycles.

"This very special edition of bikes will be built by Norton's experts at its new facility and supplied to customers once any outstanding balance has been paid. The team at Norton are respectful custodians of the Norton brand and feel privileged to build such special bikes for such loyal and supportive customers," Russell added.

Also Read: Norton Files New Trademarks Under TVS Ownership

norton commando

The Norton Commando's design takes styling cues from the original 1960s Commando

Also Read: Norton Atlas 650 Confirmed For 2021

0 Comments

Under Norton's last ownership, India's Kinetic Group had got into an agreement to sell Norton bikes in India. In 2018, bookings for the Norton Commando were announced by MotoRoyale, the multi-brand premium motorcycle business of the Kinetic Group, which also retailed MV Agusta bikes in India. The Norton Commando is powered by an air-cooled, 961 cc, parallel-twin engine which makes 79 bhp and 90 Nm. While MotoRoyale's agreement with Norton's earlier management is history now, it's still not clear if Norton will introduce its bikes in India, under TVS ownership.

