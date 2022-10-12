Now Anyone In California Can Get A Digital Licence Plate For Their Vehicle

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) extended the option to use digital licence plates on all vehicles. So, going forward anyone in the state can legally get a digital number plate on their car, a rule which until now was reserved for commercial vehicles. Interestingly, California first came up with the idea of using digital licence plates as an alternative almost a decade ago in 2013. The original pilot programme allowed only one-half of one per cent of the state’s automobiles, which was around 175,000 vehicles.

However, now with the Motor Vehicle Digital Number Plates Bill (AB-984) all 40 million vehicles registered in the state can use digital plates. Currently, digital plates are allowed in just three US states - California, Michigan, and Arizona, while that state of Texas allows its use on commercial vehicles only. Reports say that around 10 more states are considering approving the devices.

Reviver is the only company that sells digital licence plates, called RPlate, in the US.

Right now, Reviver is the only company that sells digital licence plates, called RPlate, in the US and the company offers two versions to customers - a battery-powered model that can be installed in any vehicle, and a hard-wired model for commercial vehicles that requires professional installation. As digital plates need to connect to a cellular network to operate, both versions come with a subscription plan of $19.95 per month and $24.95 per month, respectively. The hard-wired models offer more integrated telematics features, and their displays are backlit.

Reviver’s digital licence plates can be updated to display Amber Alerts or an "I'm Stolen" message if needed. The plates also have built-in tracking technology that can be used in case the vehicle is stolen. The company said around 10,000 people in California have installed its digital plates under the current rules.