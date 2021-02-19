NTPC To Start Premium Fuel Cell Bus Service From Delhi To Jaipur

The Indian Government is trying to make a gradual shift towards alternative fuels in a bid to reduce its dependence on the import of crude oil and in turn in adopting green mobility. It is trying to start converting public transport and shared mobility services from to alternative fuels and has also been testing hydrogen fuel buses in metro cities like Mumbai. However, the prototypes in West India were being tested for intra-city commute. Now, India's largest energy conglomerate, NTPC Limited, is planning to start premium hydrogen fuel bus services from Delhi to Jaipur, and it will be the first FCEV bus service used for intercity commute.

There is no particular timeline provided for the service to start

At the launch of the 'Go Electric' campaign that started today in Delhi, Power Minister, R.K.Singh said, "We are planning to start premium hydrogen fuel bus service from Delhi to Jaipur and gradually we'll also try experimenting running electric bus on the same route." The new service will be a pilot project to test the viability of fuel cell buses for intercity commute and to analyse the affordability quotient as compared to conventional ICE bus service. That said, the minister hasn't given any particular timeline yet.

In fact, the transition is not focused on just public transport. At the same event, Union Minister, Nitin Gadkari announced that in the month of March, he will launch an all-new electric tractor in the country. The government is also trying to procure 40,000 electric buses in Maharashtra for intracity commute.

