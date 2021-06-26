Hyundai Motor's Elec City Fuel Cell Bus Begins Trial Service In Munich, Germany

Hyundai Motor Company will be working with bus operators in Germany to run in-service trials of its hydrogen-powered Elec City Fuel Cell bus as the company explores opportunities to introduce the zero-emission bus to European markets. Hyundai handed over the test bus to Busbetrieb Josef Ettenhuber GmbH (Ettenhuber) and Geldhauser Linien- und Reiseverkehr GmbH & Co. KG (Geldhauser).

Also Read: Hyundai And Grab Expand Their Partnership For EVs In South Asia​

The two bus operators will take turns running the Elec City Fuel Cell bus on existing routes in Munich, carrying actual passengers. The bus can travel over 500 kilometers when fully charged.

(From left to right) Martin Geldhauser, Managing Director, Geldhauser Linien- und Reiseverkehr GmbH & Co. KG; Martin Zeilinger, Executive Vice President, Head of Commercial Vehicle Tech Unit; Josef Ettenhuber, Managing Director of Busbetrieb Josef Ettenhuber GmbH

Hyundai Motor plans to run demos with four more bus operators this year, collecting passenger and driver feedback along the way. Through the demo runs, the company expects to prove hydrogen-powered buses as a viable, efficient solution for commercial transportation. Elec City Fuel Cell has been commercially available in Korea since 2019 and a total of 108 units have been put into operation.

The hydrogen-powered buses being used in various public bus routes in the country have avoided reduced carbon emissions by an estimated 7,700 tons to date compared to internal combustion buses. On a yearly basis, Elec City Fuel Cell buses that are currently in operation are expected to reduce carbon emissions by the equivalent amount of CO2 sequestered in a year by 1,500 hectares of forest.

Also Read: Hyundai Motor Group and ANRA Technologies Launch Partnership To Develop Advanced Air Mobility Air Traffic Operating Environment​

Hyundai's Elec City bus is equipped with a 180-kW high-capacity hydrogen fuel cell system, which consists of two 90-kW hydrogen fuel cells, equipped with a durable hydrogen diffusion layer and an electrolyte membrane. The maximum output of 180 kW provides plenty of driving force, even in hilly road conditions. There are five hydrogen tanks in the roof, storing a total of 34 kg of hydrogen for over 500 km of range.