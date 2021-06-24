  • Home
  Hyundai Motor Group and ANRA Technologies Launch Partnership To Develop Advanced Air Mobility Air Traffic Operating Environment

AAM aircraft operators require airspace management support to ensure safe and compliant operations at scale and conform to national and international regulatory requirements.
24-Jun-21
The Urban Air Mobility Division of Hyundai Motor Group announced a new partnership with ANRA Technologies to begin developing the operating environment for the advanced air mobility (AAM) industry. This is the first in a series of air traffic management partnerships Hyundai plans to establish in the development of an industry consortium building the AAM operating ecosystem.

As part of the partnership, ANRA will provide strategic insight on Hyundai's concept of operations (ConOps) for AAM airspace management and ground mobility integration. The two companies will also identify research opportunities to help inform regulatory decisions and advance infrastructure projects.

AAM aircraft operators require airspace management support to ensure safe and compliant operations at scale and conform to national and international regulatory requirements. SmartSkies microservices architecture enables AAM airspace management for urban air mobility aircraft to easily scale and adapt to any region in the world.

ANRA will provide strategic insight on Hyundai's concept of operations (ConOps) for AAM airspace management and ground mobility integration 

The comprehensive platform includes mission planning, strategic deconfliction, tracking and monitoring, constraints management, authorization, and registration. Today, SmartSkies is the only airspace solution providing commercial AAM services for both NASA and European Union/EASA AAM initiatives.

Pamela Cohn, chief operating officer, Urban Air Mobility Division of Hyundai Motor Group said, "As an emerging mobility solution, it is critical diverse parties work together to co-create the AAM ecosystem, including its necessary digital and physical infrastructure. ANRA brings a unique background of operational history in the drone services sector that will help define the operating environment for all AAM vehicles."

