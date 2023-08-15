Ola Electric Announces MoveOS 4

Ola Electric has announced a software upgrade for all Ola scooters. This latest software upgrade packs a lot of features and enhancements to the already existing features and functionalities. The company says the beta release for MoveOS 4 will take place on September 15th, followed by a public rollout somewhere around late October.

Ola Electric has introduced their in-house developed Ola Maps, while the scooters are currently using ‘MapMyIndia’. Alongside this, some additional new features are Geofencing, Timefencing, Ride Journal, Concert mode and hill descent control system.

To address the safety concern Ola Electric has introduced a tamper alert system that notifies both owners and bystanders in case any tampering is detected. The other features include personalised proximity settings, auto turn indicator cut-off, new trip metres, and headphone controls for music and calls. "Take-me-home" lights and favourite contacts have also been seamlessly integrated into the scooter's functionalities.

Ola has also introduced ‘Garage mode’ that facilitates the centralised control of multiple Ola electric scooters through a single interface. The company will also be offering application widgets and cruise control in Eco Mode. The company introduced the energy insight feature that provides users with deeper insights such as distance travelled, Fuel Saved and CO2 savings. Which will help users to track their energy consumption patterns.

The company has made a significant change in the overall application itself, featuring a sleek dark mode for improved user experience. Over-the-air (OTA) updates can now be seamlessly implemented. The application will also be updated and will have features, including a hill hold setting, regen setting, and call settings. The company says the application will now support biometric app lock options, which will use facial recognition or fingerprint authentication to open the app.

A few enhancements are done to the pre-existing features such as regeneration, hill hold, charging time prediction, riding range etc. Also with MoveOS 4 document syncing, contact syncing, pairing, and touch response is now faster. Hypercharging has also been improved.

Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL