Ola Foundation And GiveIndia Announce Partnership; Launch O2 For India Initiative

Ola and GiveIndia will provide up to 10,000 O2 concentrators across India in the next few weeks

Ola Foundation and GiveIndia have partnered together to provide its consumers with free oxygen concentrators through the Ola app. Ola and GiveIndia will roll out the service in Bengaluru this week with an initial set of 500 oxygen concentrators and then increase the reach and scale of the service to the entire country, providing up to 10,000 concentrators in the coming weeks. To procure an O2 concentrator, customers have to log into the Ola app and request for one, furnishing a few details. The request on the app will be verified and Ola will deliver the concentrator via a cab, driven by a specially trained driver, right to the customers' doorstep.

(Ola cabs will be used to deliver and pick up O2 concentrators from the houses of customers)

The oxygen concentrators will of course be re-used as well. Once a patient has recovered and doesn't require the O2 concentrator, Ola will come and pick up the device and then prepare it to be delivered to someone else in need. The pick-up and delivery of the concentrators will be free of cost.

"We must come together and help our communities during these unprecedented times. With the O2ForIndia initiative in partnership with GiveIndia, we will provide free and easy access to oxygen concentrators to those in need. We hope this initiative brings much-needed support during these very difficult times and helps in mitigating the pain and the anxiety among those impacted." said Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola.

(Customers who need an oxygen concentrator, can request for one on the Ola app. The service is available only in Bengaluru for now)

"We are happy to partner with Ola during these difficult times. Through this initiative, we will provide oxygen concentrators to those recovering or isolating at home, right at their doorstep. We hope the easier access to oxygen will ease the distress of many patients," said Atul Satija, CEO and Founder 2.0 at GiveIndia.

Other automotive OEMs such as Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki India, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, are coming up with several COVID-19 relief initiatives while several others have organised a vaccination drive for their employees.

