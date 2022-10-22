Ola S1 Air Video Leaked Ahead Of Debut

Ola Electric is set to unveil a brand new mass market electric scooter today. Christened the Ola S1 Air, the e-scooter will be placed below the S1 in Ola Electric's range of offerings, and is aimed at attracting buyers from the petrol scooter segment. Ahead of its unveil, a video has been leaked online, showing many details about the electric scooter.

The Ola S1 Air will get conventional dual sided telescopic forks up front.

While the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro had very subtle differences, the Ola S1 Air will have many differences compared to its bigger siblings. The Ola S1 Air will get a smaller battery which is expected to be in the region of 2.5 - 3 kWh, which may translate to a real-world range of about 80-100 km. The smaller battery has made way for a flat floorboard as well, which will make it easy to stow & carry luggage.

Some cost cutting solution include a tubular grab rail at the back instead of the more premium unit.

Ola Electric has employed many other cost cutting solutions too. For starters, the S1 Air will get a conventional tubular grab rail at the back instead of the premium one on the S1. The alloy wheels from the larger siblings are also missing on the S1 Air, and the suspension is also different, with a pair conventional telescopic forks up front instead of the single-sided unit on the S1 & S1 Pro, and different springs at the back with dual-sided swingarms. The scooter will get a hub mounted motor which is also expected to be smaller, and may have a top speed of about 80-90 kmph.

Ola S1 Air will continue to get the large 7-inch display from the S1 & S1 Pro

On the other hand, Ola Electric has chosen to retain its 7-inch display on the Ola S1 Air, which is expected to get all the premium features too. Ola Electric may also roll out the MoveOS 3 with the scooter. The Ola S1 Air is expected to be priced around Rs. 75,000-80,000 (Ex-Showroom). This will pit it up against some prominent 110 cc petrol powered scooters too.