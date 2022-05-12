Ola S1 Rider Severely Injured As Scooter Goes Into Reverse At Full Speed

Yet another incident regarding to Ola's electric scooter has come to light, this one again leaving one person in hospital with severe injuries. In an incident shared on LinkedIn, Pallav Maheshwari revealed that a software bug on his S1 Pro scooter had left his father hospitalised with severe injuries after the scooter by itself shifted to reverse gear at full speed. Maheshwari revealed that his father was simply parking the scooter when it went into reverse in full speed resulting in his father suffering a broken arm and injuries to the head after he impacted a wall.

As per reports, Maheshwari took delivery of the scooter on January 15 and this wasn't the first time a similar incident occurred. Peshwari reportedly recounted a similar incident of the scooter going into reverse that occurred on his second day of ownership, thuogh it was overlooked as the incident did not occur again. Ola also fixed the vehicle control unit of his scooter recently as part of a silent chain of fixes the company has undertaken primarily to solve battery-related issues.

Maheshwari has blamed the company for not dealing with issues regarding their products despite multiple complaints of similar incidents in the past.

carandbike reached out to Ola Electric for more details into the incident. The company has yet to issue an official statement, but a spokesperson told carandbike, “The service team is in touch with the customer, and we're expecting an update soon, and will issue a statement on what was the actual issue.”

The statement is still awaited at the time of this report being published.

Earlier in March, another Ola Electric scooter rider was hospitalised with severe injuries in Guwahati after his scooter reportedly accelerated rather than decelerate when going over a speedbreaker. Ola in the following month shared data from the scooter's systems claiming that its scooter was not at fault for the incident. Ola's electric scooter has been on the receiving end of number complaints and incidents ranging from issues with the range, quality niggles and a battery fire.

Ola has also been in the news over the exodus of high-level executives with Ola Electric's Chief Technical Officer, Chief Marketing Officer and Ola Car's CEO all leaving the company in a short time frame.

With inputs from ETAuto