Omega Seiki Mobility Sets Up EV Manufacturing Plant In Bangladesh

Omega Seiki Mobility, the electric vehicles manufacturing company of Anglian Omega Group is setting up an electric vehicle manufacturing facility near Dhaka in Bangladesh, with an investment of ₹ 100 crore. The company will be called OSM-Bangladesh and will be registered in Bangladesh. Omega Seiki Mobility will invest ₹ 100 crore in the new manufacturing facility in Bangladesh which manufacture electric vehicles for domestic and export markets. Right now, Omega Seiki Mobility has two manufacturing plants in India, located at IMT Faridabad, and IMT Manesar, Haryana.

Uday Narang, Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility

Sharing the announcement, Uday Narang, Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility said, "We are elated to serve our products in the neighboring country, easing their day-to-day tasks and updating them with the latest EV technology. Indeed, EV is the future and we, as an OEM are sincerely focusing on coming out with the best-in-class vehicles and quality service experience. We trust that our vehicles will cater to an impressive response in the neighboring country. Bangladesh at present does not have an EV policy but it may change fast. I met many senior officials of BIDA [Bangladesh Industrial Development Agency] and all of them welcomed Omega Seiki. They are very keen to bring this technology to their country and are very happy to provide all the support. I am especially pleased to start from Bangladesh which is in our neighborhood and a friendly country. We have plans to open in several other countries gradually."

"With electrification happening fast in automotive markets globally, we see it is time for the Bangladesh market to change as well. The transition in 2 and 3 wheelers will be fast as they contribute to the pollution and traffic chaos. Our vehicles will be powered by Li-Ion batteries and with powertrains which would-be built-in Bangladesh, with technology transfer from India. In due course, we are looking at full localisation in Bangladesh. We would also be looking to export from Bangladesh to global locations e.g. ASEAN, Africa, etc. Bangladesh has a zero-tax policy for exports to 39 countries. This includes India as well and we are looking at selling in the northeast from there," added Deb Mukherji, MD, Omega Seiki Pvt Ltd.

The vehicles manufactured in Bangladesh will be sold under the OSM brand through local partners and franchises. The project will be a modern greenfield facility and will focus on manufacturing two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and electric bicycles.Omega Seiki Mobility will be investing Rs 200 crore in India to focus on R&D and manufacture all cutting-edge technologies and IT-driven businesses in the e-mobility segment but as of now, it is focusing on electric mobility as the first of its businesses.

