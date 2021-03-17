Omega Seiki Mobility Signs MoU To Transport COVID-19 Vaccines

Omega Seiki Mobility, the electric vehicles manufacturing company of the Anglian Omega Group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with B Medical Systems, a Luxembourg-based company. B Medical Systems has pioneered the technology to store and transport vaccines, blood components, lab specimens, through their innovative storage boxes that can be calibrated to ultra-low temperatures of -70 degrees Celsius. Omega Seiki Mobility and B Medical Systems will collaborate in India to use storage boxes for vaccines and other medical products in India. These will be used in large quantities to transport the COVID Vaccine across the country. The MoU was signed in Delhi in the presence of the Ambassador of Luxembourg, H.E. Jean Claude Kugener.

Uday Narang, Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility

Uday Narang, Chairman of Anglian Omega Group said on the occasion, "COVID Vaccine is a beacon of hope to millions of people in our country. The government has done its job by making it available free for distribution. Now it is our job to ensure it reaches the people in a completely safe way, across the country. We are a leading last-mile connectivity solution provider in India. We will provide the complete vaccine delivery solution to the people of India using our cold chains and our electric vehicles across the country using B Medical boxes. This is yet another example of our 'Technology in Motion' philosophy at OSM".

Omega Seiki Mobility will start offering the boxes to vaccine companies, hospitals, and state governments. Also, Omega Seiki will start offering boxes for last-mile food delivery in their electric two-wheeled and three-wheeled vehicles. The company expects to start the distribution of B Medical boxes across India in the next few weeks. A hub and spoke model for distribution will be prepared for a pan-India rollout. The company is in talks with several states for last-mile vaccine administration to the mass population. The boxes have intelligent software built into them and distribution data can be tracked for monitoring, says the company.

