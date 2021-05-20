carandbike logo
Omega Seiki Mobiliy Opens Free-of-Cost COVID-19 Hospital In Faridabad

Omega Seiki Mobility to invest Rs. 100 crore in the healthcare sector, and is already carrying out several measures in the battle against COVID-19.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Published:
Omega Seiki Mobility inaugurates COVID-19 hospital, announces other measures to fight pandemic
Omega Seiki Mobility inaugurates COVID-19 hospital, announces other measures to fight pandemic

Highlights

  • Omega Seiki Mobility will invest Rs. 100 crore in healthcare
  • The company will also set up an oxygen plant in IMT Faridabad
  • Omega Seiki Mobility is also setting up mobile oxygen camps

Omega Seiki Mobility, part of the Anglian Omega Group, has announced the opening of a dedicated COVID-19 Oxygen Hospital at Sanjay Colony, Faridabad in collaboration with the Haryana Government. Omega Seiki Mobility airlifted oxygen concentrators from South Korea which can cater to 30 patients at a time in the Oxygen Hospital. The hospital is assisting in taking care of Covid-19 patients and strengthening to fight against the pandemic. The company will set up an oxygen plant in IMT Faridabad, according to a press statement.

The free-of-cost COVID-19 hospital was inaugurated by Dr. Randeep Singh Punia, CMO, Faridabad, Jaiveer Khatana, Councillor (Ward No. 3), Faridabad, and Uday Narang, Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility.

Also Read: Omega Seiki Mobility Signs MoU To Transport COVID-19 Vaccines

k2ufgafc

"We are happy to commence operations of this 50-bed hospital dedicated to the people of Faridabad. I am sure this hospital will be very useful to all people as the need for oxygen beds has increased in this second wave. We even have an ambulance ready in case the condition of some patient deteriorates and needs to be shifted to another hospital with an ICU on immediate basis. I thank all the people, the councillor and Mr. Narang for their support and contribution," said Dr. Randeep Singh Punia, CMO, Faridabad.

"We were approached by people of Dabua Colony and Sanjay Colony for help since they have limited access to medical resources during the pandemic. We began working to address the same without delays under the guidance of Dr. Punia. At present we have 4 doctors and 20 medical staff on duty. In future, we have a provision to increase the capacity to 250 beds. During this worse than ever situation, we want these facilities to reach the underprivileged. We have started with this one hospital and plan to build more. We will be investing 100 crores towards the healthcare sector and also set up a medical oxygen plant and COVID testing facility in the near future," said Uday Narang, Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility.

Also Read: Omega Seiki, C4V Join Hands To Make Solid State Batteries In India

0 Comments

Omega Seiki Mobility has announced several measures to support the battle against the COVID-19 outbreak. The company is setting up mobile oxygen camps in its Rage+ electric three-wheeler for Tier II and Tier III cities. The vehicles will be fitted with an oxygen concentrator which can provide oxygen to 25 to 30 people at a time. The company will also open molecular labs primarily for COVID testing in association with GeneiX Satya Labs. Omega Seiki Mobility is also providing food, delivering oxygen cylinders, running errands and providing medicines on the company's electric vehicles, the statement added.



