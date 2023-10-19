Login

Opinion: Should You Replace Your Big Bike And Downsize Your Motorcycle?

Should you consider downsizing to a single-cylinder bike which can also offer entertaining performance and a very enjoyable ride experience comparable to much bigger and more expensive bikes?
By Preetam Bora

6 mins read

19-Oct-23 02:27 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Is bigger always better in choosing the right bike?
  • Lots of options in single-cylinder models right now
  • Big bikes have advantages, but don't discount smaller bikes

Can less be more? Will a smaller motorcycle give you as much enjoyment, performance and capability as bigger, heavier, more performance-oriented, and not to mention, more expensive bikes offer? This question has been playing on my mind for several years now, after I decided to acquire a middleweight adventure bike as my personal choice of wheels. Quite often, some of us get the usual questions from friends, acquaintances and even complete strangers on choosing the right bike to buy, be it the latest ADV, sport tourer or sports bike.

 

The 2024 KTM 390 Duke offers incredible price for performance! 

 

Is maintaining a bigger, heavier, and more expensive bike as rewarding as you thought it would be? The question today is more pertinent with the market becoming flooded with several impressive motorcycles which really offer the proverbial “bang for your buck.” So, is downsizing a smart move? Whether you’re considering your first premium bike, or you already own a big bike, should you consider getting yourself something smaller instead? 

 

Options, options!

The Triumph Speed 400 offers a fantastic modern classic roadster at a very attractive price point.

 

The 2024 KTM 390 Duke, Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X, TVS Apache RTR 310 and the Harley-Davidson X440 all have one (or maybe more things) in common. These are the latest mid-size bikes across segments which offer different capabilities, a premium ownership experience, and also offer superb value for money. Many of these bikes are made in India, and are on sale right now, if you’re considering getting yourself a new motorcycle. Lastly, you can pick any one of the latest single-cylinder bikes which could make for a good choice for you, provided you know what you want, and the kind of riding you will be doing. 

 

The made-in-India Harley-Davidson X440 offers a very good affordable entry point into the H-D brand.

 

Yes, there’s been no better time than now for the Indian motorcyclist, who seems to be spoilt for choices with the number of motorcycles available on sale, at all price points and across segments and capability. For the thrill-seekers and adrenaline junkies, the verdict seems to be unanimous that there’s nothing better than the 2024 KTM 390 Duke right now. For fans of the modern classic genre, there are options available from the lazy Royal Enfield 350 bikes, the latest Triumph Speed 400, and even the Scrambler 400 X, which seems to offer the best of both worlds – good road handling and decent off-road capability as well.

 

Choice & Capability

 

Use, purpose, budget and skill level should be prime considerations while making your new bike purchase.

 

I’ve been a proponent of always narrowing down the choice of your next motorcycle to budget, use and purpose, not necessarily in that order. In this case, deciding to pick a smaller (and more affordable) motorcycle does seem to have certain advantages considering the purpose you want to have your bike for. For new or less experienced riders, picking a smaller, less powerful motorcycle can be a safer, more manageable and more rewarding way to learn the intricacies of riding a motorcycle, and picking up above average skills. 

 

A lighter, more accessible and smaller bike can offer the perfect platform to upskill yourself, at a lower price point.

 

Smaller bikes are often lighter, easier to control, and their performance will not be overwhelming. All solid reasons to choose one over a heavy and powerful bike while you get more experience and build better riding skills. Then, there’s also the case of usage. If you will primarily be using your motorcycle for commuting within the city, a lighter and smaller bike will be easier to handle and navigate in rush hour traffic, not to mention, less engine heat which can be quite bothersome on a big bike in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

 

A lighter, more compact bike can offer a more rewarding ride experience.

 

There are other riders who may want a more versatile bike, or need one for specific use, such as off-road riding, trail riding, adventure touring, or track riding. Even in these scenarios, a smaller, lighter, and more accessible motorcycle may be the better choice, as you get more comfortable, and gain valuable experience to take your riding to the next level. Jumping straight on to a bigger, heavier, and more performance-oriented bike may not be ideal to pick up basic skills and gain confidence as you graduate to the next level.

 

Price & Maintenance: The Ultimate Argument

A lower price point, better accessibility and still packing entertaining performance, these are things to consider while buying a bike.

 

There’s also the matter of cost. Smaller motorcycles have a much lower purchase price point, are often more fuel-efficient, and have lower maintenance costs than a multi-cylinder big bike. Insurance premiums for smaller bikes are also lower, as is the cost for consumables like tyres, which can be quite expensive for big bikes. And then, there are maintenance costs and prices of spares as well, which can become more expensive for bigger, performance-oriented bikes, compared to, say, a single-cylinder motorcycle. 

 

There's no comparison in terms of performance and raw power from a litre-class superbike, provided you learn to tame it in a safe environment like a racetrack under proper guidance. 

 

At the same time, it’s important to note that opting for a smaller motorcycle may not always be the wise choice, or suitable for everyone. Bigger motorcycles offer advantages like more performance, better long-distance comfort and better ability to carry luggage and/or passengers. For someone looking primarily to cover long distances across the country rather than tackle technical off-road terrain, a big adventure tourer will make more sense than a smaller, far less powerful but lighter entry-level adventure bike.

 

Carefully consider riding skills, purpose, and budget before deciding on your next bike.

 

Eventually, it’s important to consider factors like riding skills, purpose, budget and your physical abilities before deciding to choose the right bike for you. Test riding different motorcycles in various sizes and types can also help determine which motorcycle feels more comfortable and meets your individual requirements. 

 

 

There’s one solid argument for picking a smaller motorcycle, which is the cost. For the price of one big ADV, you can purchase two or three different kinds of motorcycles, for different use cases. But there are always trade-offs in choosing either a smaller motorcycle or opting for a big bike. More performance, better features and electronics, comfort, and road presence are usually always a given with a bigger bike. So, if you are in the market, which bike makes sense to you, among the options available right now?

