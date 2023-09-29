Top 5 Reasons Why You Should Buy The 2024 KTM 390 Duke

The KTM 390 Duke is impressive! Compared to the previous-generation motorcycle, the new 390 Duke is much more accessible, offers impressive performance and gets a laundry list of features as well. But the question that is on everyone’s mind is whether one should buy the 390 Duke or not. Here’s top 5 reasons why the KTM 390 makes for a lovely addition to your garage.

Also Read: 2024 KTM 390 Duke Review

Best Bang For Your Buck

It is the best made-in-India motorcycle at the moment. And the kind of performance it offers is perhaps the best on this side of the Rs. 4 lakh mark. It is the perfect mix of features, performance, and value for money. At Rs. 3.11 lakh, it is just Rs. 13,000 more than the older model and gets significant upgrades. For further details, do read our comprehensive review of the 390 Duke. Since there is just one variant, all the features on Duke 390 come as standard fitment.

Powerful Engine

The new Duke gets a brand new engine, a 399 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with completely new internals. The motorcycle makes 45.4 bhp at 8,500 rpm along with 37 Nm at 7,000 rpm which is one of the highest outputs that you can get on a bike that costs less than Rs. 4 lakh. In addition, you also get a 6-speed gearbox with a slick bi-directional quick-shifter.

Also Read: 2024 KTM 390 Duke vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

Performance

The KTM 390 Duke was the motorcycle that introduced spell-binding performance on a motorcycle, at an accessible price, when it was first launched ten years ago in 2013. Fast forward to 2023 and the motorcycle maintains its X-factor. The motorcycle is now much more rider-friendly, with pulling power offered across a wider rev band and the engine becoming more tractable. At the same time, the bike doesn’t lose out on any potency whatsoever. The top end remains strong as ever and the bike doesn’t run out of steam even when ridden at its limit. Plus, the bike retains its sharp handling and braking prowess.

Electronic Rider Aids

Like always, the 390 Duke gets a boatload of features and electronic rider aids. Full LED lighting and a USB port come as standard. Then, you have ride-by-wire and three riding modes – Street, Rain & Track. Choosing the track mode also enables launch control, which offers you the perfect start for a sprint on a racetrack. The bike also gets three-step traction control which can be switched off completely, if required. And you also get dual-channel ABS, with supermoto mode, which can disconnect the ABS off the rear wheel if needed.

Also Read: 2024 KTM 390 Duke Review: In Pictures

Adjustable Suspension

Listening to feedback from owners of the previous generation 390 Duke, the new model finally gets adjustable suspension, front and rear. What’s also new is the fact that the rear monoshock is now placed on the right. This means that the seat height is now lowered from 823 mm to 800 mm and the ground clearance grows by a massive 32 mm to 183 mm. You get a 5-step rebound and compression setting at the front, and a 5-step rebound and 10-step preload adjustment at the rear.