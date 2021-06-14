Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again; Petrol Crosses Rs. 107/Litre Mark In Anuppur

The state-owned oil marketing companies on Monday increased domestic fuel prices across the country after a day of pause. According to a notification from an oil retailer, petrol and diesel rates were hiked by up to 30 paise and up to 31 paise, respectively. In Anuppur district of Madhya Pradesh, petrol and diesel prices have crossed Rs. 107 and Rs. 98 per litre mark, currently priced at Rs. 107.17 a litre and Rs. 98.29 a litre, respectively. Do note, Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Petrol prices in Delhi have jumped from Rs. 96.12 a litre to Rs. 96.41 a litre, witnessing a hike of 29 paise a litre. Diesel became dearer by 30 paise a litre from Rs. 86.98 a litre to Rs. 87.28 a litre.

Also Read: Explained: How Fuel Prices Are Calculated In India

Petrol and diesel prices have touched new all-time highs across India.

Here are the petrol and diesel prices across six major metros on June 14, 2021:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi Rs. 96.41 Rs. 87.28 Mumbai Rs. 102.58 Rs. 94.70 Chennai Rs. 97.69 Rs. 91.92 Kolkata Rs. 96.34 Rs. 90.12 Bengaluru Rs. 99.63 Rs. 92.52 Hyderabad Rs. 100.20 Rs. 95.14

Petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai are the highest among all metros, currently retailed at Rs. 102.58 per litre and Rs. 94.70 per litre, respectively. Customers in Kolkata will now have to pay Rs. 96.34 per litre and Rs. 90.12 per litre for petrol and diesel respectively. Fuel rates in Chennai jumped to Rs. 97.69 a litre and Rs. 91.92 a litre. In Bengaluru and Hyderabad, petrol is now priced at Rs. 99.63 per litre and Rs. 100.20 per litre, while diesel in the cities cost Rs. 92.52 a litre and Rs. 95.14 a litre, respectively.

Fuel prices continue to be most expensive in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district where petrol is priced at Rs. 107.53 per litre, while diesel retailed above Rs. 100 per litre mark, at Rs. 100.37 a litre. In Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, petrol has touched Rs. 106.81 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs. 97.96 a litre.

Fuel prices differ from state to state, which depends on the value-added tax (VAT) levied by the state government.

Also Read: Fuel Prices Hiked Again Across India; Diesel Crosses ₹ 100/Litre Mark in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar​

In Maharashtra, petrol prices in the Ahmednagar district too crossed the Rs. 102 mark, currently standing at Rs. 102.22 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs. 92.91 per litre in the region. Petrol price in Pune stands at Rs. 102.18 a litre, while diesel has reached Rs. 92.86 per litre. Other regions where petrol rates have already breached the Rs. 100 per litre mark include Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nashik, Nagpur, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Jaisalmer, Banswara, Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Ratnagiri, Leh, Parbhani.