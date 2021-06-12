Fuel Prices Hiked Again Across India; Diesel Crosses Rs. 100/Litre Mark in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar

Domestic fuel rates on Saturday touched new record highs after state-owned oil marketing companies increased petrol and diesel fuel prices for the second consecutive day across the country. According to a notification from oil retailer, petrol and diesel have become dearer by 27 paise a litre and 22 paise a litre. For the first time, diesel price in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar has breached Rs. 100 per litre mark, retailing at Rs. 100.05 per litre. Petrol, on other hand, too costs more than Rs 107 a litre. This is the 23rd hike in fuel rates since May 4, 2021, making petrol and diesel costlier by Rs. 6 a litre and diesel by Rs. 6.46 a litre, respectively.

Fuel prices continue to be most expensive in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district where petrol is priced at Rs. 107.23 per litre

Here are the petrol and diesel prices across five major metros on June 12, 2021:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi Rs. 96.12 Rs. 86.98 Mumbai Rs. 102.30 Rs. 94.39 Chennai Rs. 97.43 Rs. 91.64 Kolkata Rs. 96.06 Rs. 89.83 Bengaluru Rs. 99.33 Rs. 92.21

In Delhi, petrol prices have increased to Rs. 96.12 per litre from Rs. 95.85, while diesel price soared from Rs. 86.76 a litre to Rs. 86.98 per litre. Fuel prices in Mumbai are the highest among all metros, currently priced at Rs. 102.30 a litre and Rs. 94.39 a litre, respectively.

Other metro cities too recorded similar hike in fuel rates. Customers in Chennai will now have to pay Rs. 97.43 per litre and Rs. 91.64 per litre for petrol and diesel respectively. Fuel rates in Kolkata have jumped to Rs. 96.06 a litre and Rs. 89.83 a litre. In Bengaluru, petrol is now priced at Rs. 99.33 per litre and diesel retails at Rs. 92.21 per litre, respectively.

Fuel prices differ from state to state, which depends on the value-added tax (VAT) levied by the state government.

In Anuppur and Rewa districts of Madhya Pradesh, petrol retails at Rs. 106.87 per litre and Rs. 106.51 a litre, respectively. Diesel, on the other hand, costs Rs. 97.98 a litre and Rs. 97.65, respectively.

The oil marketing companies like - Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum are revising domestic fuel prices on a daily basis. Changes in fuel prices are implemented at 6 am every day. Fuel rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT).