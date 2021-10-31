Planning To Buy A Used Isuzu D-Max V-Cross? Pros And Cons Here
- The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is one of the most loved lifestyle pick-up SUVs .
- It's a potent off-roader and is an effortless highway cruiser.
- It is one of the most handsome looking lifestyle SUVs in India.
The new Isuzu D-Max V-Cross BS6 went on sale in India in May this year and this time around it comes with a single powertrain option. The upgraded Isuzu V-Cross 1.9 was launched in India in 2019 when it replaced the 2.5-litre engine in top-end variants. The old Isuzu D-Max V-Cross too with the 2.5-litre mill is now gaining popularity in the used car market. If you are planning to buy a used Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, here are some pros and cons you should look at before making the final decision.
Pros
- We have always loved the daunting and intimidating demeanour of the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross. Yes! The next-generation V-Cross looks more angular but the current one in our market looks truly handsome and builds up on that lifestyle pick-up SUV looks. It also gets gets bi-LED projector lens headlamps, LED DRLs and LED taillights. Then, the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is over 5.2 metres long and has a almost 3 metres wide. It really grabs eyeballs on the road and makes its presence felt.
- The shift-on-fly four-wheel-drive (4x4) system on the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is very dependable and you really don't think twice before taking on the most treacherous of terrains in this one.
- The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross also comes in very handy as a workhorse or when you got to move some heavy goods and shift places. The bed at the rear can be loaded up to 215 kg which is its prescribed limit and can accommodate quite a lot.
Cons
- The old Isuzu D-Max V-Cross gets the 2.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine which though was bigger in displacement but didn't offer quite the low-end punch compared to the 1.9-litre unit in the current model and isn't as refined either. The low-end torque comes really handy while off-roading.
- On the inside, the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross misses out on quite a few creature comforts and connectivity options like Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, in-built navigation, soft-touch upholstery, ambient lighting and rear air con vents to name a few. The rear seat too isn't very comfortable for a long-distance travel.
- It only gets disc brakes at the front while at the rear there are drum brakes as standard. We felt that brakes bites could have been better and an SUV that weigh over 2 tonnes and has such a large footprint should get disc brakes at all corners as standard.