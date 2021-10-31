Planning To Buy A Used Isuzu D-Max V-Cross? Pros And Cons Here

The new Isuzu D-Max V-Cross BS6 went on sale in India in May this year and this time around it comes with a single powertrain option. The upgraded Isuzu V-Cross 1.9 was launched in India in 2019 when it replaced the 2.5-litre engine in top-end variants. The old Isuzu D-Max V-Cross too with the 2.5-litre mill is now gaining popularity in the used car market. If you are planning to buy a used Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, here are some pros and cons you should look at before making the final decision.

Pros

We have always loved the daunting and intimidating demeanour of the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross. Yes! The next-generation V-Cross looks more angular but the current one in our market looks truly handsome and builds up on that lifestyle pick-up SUV looks. It also gets gets bi-LED projector lens headlamps, LED DRLs and LED taillights. Then, the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is over 5.2 metres long and has a almost 3 metres wide. It really grabs eyeballs on the road and makes its presence felt. The 2018 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross gets dual-tone cabin with black leather seats. The shift-on-fly four-wheel-drive (4x4) system on the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is very dependable and you really don't think twice before taking on the most treacherous of terrains in this one. The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross also comes in very handy as a workhorse or when you got to move some heavy goods and shift places. The bed at the rear can be loaded up to 215 kg which is its prescribed limit and can accommodate quite a lot.

Cons