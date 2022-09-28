Planning To Buy A Used Tata Tiago? Here Are 5 Things You Should Know

The Tata Tiago is one of the more popular entry-level hatchbacks in the Indian car market. Currently, it’s the most affordable car in the company’s model line-up, and also one of its top-selling cars. Now, a brand-new Tata Tiago itself is quite reasonably priced, however, if you are on a tight budget, we would suggest looking for one in the used car market. However, before you start looking for one, here are five things you need to know about buying a used Tata Tiago hatchback.

1. The Tata Tiago is one of the safest hatchbacks in its segment. The car received a 4-star safety rating from the Global NCAP. However, it was the facelifted Tiago, which was launched in January 2020 that received it. So, if a high safety-rated car is what you desire, we’d suggest looking for a Tiago that of the 2020 model year or later.

The Tata Tiago has received a 4-star safety rating from the Global NCAP and is very sturdy when it comes to building quality.

2. Until the launch of the facelifted model, the Tata Tiago was offered in both petrol and diesel options. So yes, if you are looking for a diesel hatchback, the Tiago diesel is an option. However, it wasn’t a very great engine. It was underpowered and not the most refined engine. We’d suggest going for the petrol version.

3. The Tiago, though small, is very spacious and has good head and shoulder room as well as knee room for rear occupants. The quality of plastic parts was not that great in the older Tiago, however, improvements were made to the facelifted model. Also, the seats could have been slightly better in terms of comfort.

The plastic quality on the Tiago is not that great though improvements have been made only in the 2020 model.

4. If you are considering a used 2020 Tata Tiago, then depending on the variant you get, the Tiago comes with a touchscreen infotainment system from Harmon with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a rear parking camera, a multi-function steering wheel and more. However, these features were missing in the older model which did not even get a touchscreen unit in the top-end variant.

5. Depending on the model year and variant, you can get a used Tata Tiago for around Rs. 2.5 lakh to Rs. 4.5 lakh. However, if you are planning to buy a 2020 model year used Tiago or newer, depending on its condition and variant, you can get one for Rs. 4.5 lakh to Rs. 6.5 lakh.