The Toyota Innova has been the undisputed king of the MPV segment in India, and current-gen Innova Crysta has only taken that legacy forward. The Toyota Innova moniker holds great value in the Indian car market, and for the most, it will be the first choice when they think of a big family car. Similarly, the Innova is quite popular in the used car market as well and given the fact that the current-gen Innova Crysta has been in the market for over five years, there's no shortage of options in the pre-owned segment. So, if you are planning to buy a used Toyota Innova Crysta, here are some pros and cons.

Pros

1. The Toyota Innova Crysta is a well-built car and if the car is well taken care of, then it will last you for years.

2. The Toyota Innova Crysta comes in both petrol and diesel engine options, and both get automatic options.

3. The Innova Crysta is spacious and features packed. You get features like a touchscreen infotainment system, multi-functional steering wheel, powerful AC, and optional 2nd-row captain seats.

4. The Toyota Innova Crysta also gets a host of safety aids including seven airbags, ABS with EBD, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) and Hill Start Assist. The facelifted model also gets front clearance sonar.

5. The Innova Crysta is backed by Toyota's strong after-sales service, which is one of the best in the industry.

Cons

1. The Toyota Innova Crysta might have launched 5 years ago but it still holds great value, so, even a used one will not exactly be cheap. We don't expect anything good below Rs. 12 lakh.

2. You won't get a used Innova Crysta with modern features like a sunroof, wireless charger, or air purifier. A recently launched special edition model does get a wireless charger.

3. The cabin of the Innova Crysta is well-equipped, but the plastic quality used inside is not of the best quality.