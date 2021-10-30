  • Home
  • News
  • Planning To Buy A Used Toyota Innova Crysta? Here Are Some Pros And Cons

Planning To Buy A Used Toyota Innova Crysta? Here Are Some Pros And Cons

The Toyota Innova is quite popular in the used car market and given the fact that the current-gen Innova Crysta has been in the market for over five years, there's no shortage of options. So, if you are planning to buy a used Toyota Innova Crysta, here are some pros and cons.
authorBy Seshan Vijayraghvan
30-Oct-21 03:09 PM IST
Planning To Buy A Used Toyota Innova Crysta? Here Are Some Pros And Cons banner
Highlights
  • The Toyota Innova Crysta is a well-built MPV
  • The Innova Crysta is also popular in the used car market
  • The MPV is feature-packed and comes in both petrol and diesel engines

The Toyota Innova has been the undisputed king of the MPV segment in India, and current-gen Innova Crysta has only taken that legacy forward. The Toyota Innova moniker holds great value in the Indian car market, and for the most, it will be the first choice when they think of a big family car. Similarly, the Innova is quite popular in the used car market as well and given the fact that the current-gen Innova Crysta has been in the market for over five years, there's no shortage of options in the pre-owned segment. So, if you are planning to buy a used Toyota Innova Crysta, here are some pros and cons.

Pros

1. The Toyota Innova Crysta is a well-built car and if the car is well taken care of, then it will last you for years.

80otsrpg

2. The Toyota Innova Crysta comes in both petrol and diesel engine options, and both get automatic options.

3. The Innova Crysta is spacious and features packed. You get features like a touchscreen infotainment system, multi-functional steering wheel, powerful AC, and optional 2nd-row captain seats.

4. The Toyota Innova Crysta also gets a host of safety aids including seven airbags, ABS with EBD, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) and Hill Start Assist. The facelifted model also gets front clearance sonar.

Also Read: Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition Launched For The Festive Season

o9218guo

5. The Innova Crysta is backed by Toyota's strong after-sales service, which is one of the best in the industry.

Cons

1. The Toyota Innova Crysta might have launched 5 years ago but it still holds great value, so, even a used one will not exactly be cheap. We don't expect anything good below Rs. 12 lakh.

ftrpk6hg

2. You won't get a used Innova Crysta with modern features like a sunroof, wireless charger, or air purifier. A recently launched special edition model does get a wireless charger.

3. The cabin of the Innova Crysta is well-equipped, but the plastic quality used inside is not of the best quality.

Related Articles
Toyota Innova Hycross India Unveil On November 25
Toyota Innova Hycross India Unveil On November 25
2 days ago
India-Bound Toyota Innova Hycross Teased Ahead Of Global Debut
India-Bound Toyota Innova Hycross Teased Ahead Of Global Debut
12 days ago
Upcoming Toyota Innova Hycross Spotted Testing In India; To Get Floating Touchscreen Infotainment
Upcoming Toyota Innova Hycross Spotted Testing In India; To Get Floating Touchscreen Infotainment
21 days ago
Toyota India Hikes Prices On Innova Crysta, Fortuner & Other Models By Up To Rs. 1.85 Lakh
Toyota India Hikes Prices On Innova Crysta, Fortuner & Other Models By Up To Rs. 1.85 Lakh
1 month ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All

Top trending

1Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
2Kia Carens
Kia Carens
car
Toyota Innova Crysta
Starts at ₹ 17.68 Lakh
0
7.7
10
c&b expert Rating
Check On-Road Price
View Specification
View Features

Toyota Cars

View All

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Who do you think is the bigger expert on cars?