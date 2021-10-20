Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition Launched For The Festive Season

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has launched the new Innova Crysta Limited Edition version in the country adding more features to the popular MPV. The new limited edition arrives specifically for the festive season and will be sold as a complimentary add-on package on the mid-level GX manual and automatic variants in both petrol and diesel versions. The Innova Crysta GX range is priced from Rs. 17.18 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition model will be offered in both seven and eight-seater configurations.

The Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition adds a head-up display to the MPV

Speaking about the offer, V. Wiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager (AGM), Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, "Innova has undisputedly been the leader in the MPV segment since its launch, making it one of our flagship products. We have planned for a campaign to bring over 100 awesome features of Innova Crysta representing technology, luxury, unrivalled comfort, convenience combined with Toyota's Quality, Durability and Reliability, reaffirming its top position in the segment. It has been our continuous endeavour to constantly upgrade our products in line with the evolving trends, mobility needs and customer preferences."

The limited-edition pack also adds an air ioniser to the cabin

The Innova Crysta Limited Edition pack adds features including a 360-degree camera, a head-up display, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a wireless charger, an air ioniser, and door-edge lighting with 16 colour options. Existing features to be carried over include the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, coloured MID unit, auto headlamps, auto climate control, seven airbags, ABS and EBD.

The Innova Crysta Limited Edition comes with a 360-degree camera and door edge lighting with 16 colours

Toyota has also announced that the Limited edition package will be available only till stocks last at dealerships. Engine options meanwhile remain the same with power coming from the 2.7-litre petrol engine with 164 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque, while the 2.4-litre diesel develops 148 bhp and 343 Nm of peak torque on the manual, and 360 Nm on the automatic. Toyota has sold over nine lakh units of the Innova range since its launch in 2005.