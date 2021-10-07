Toyota Legender 4x4 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 42.33 Lakh

Toyota Kirloskar Motor today unveiled a new 4x4 variant of the Legender and it is priced at Rs. 42.33 lakh. Just to give you a perspective, the Legender with the 4x2 when launched cost Rs. 37.58 lakh and so the 4x4 version is close to 5 lakh more expensive than the 4x2. The Legender was first launched in January 2021 in the 4x2 diesel variant together with the new Toyota Fortuner. The company has said that it has already sold 2700 units of the Legender since its launch in January this year.

Also Read: Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launched In India

Its bold proportions bring to life the differentiating aspects that make it cool and futuristic. The Catamaran elements wrapped around the corners create a strong vertical prominence and ensure a wider presence. Further, the exclusively designed headlamps comprise Split Quad LEDs with a Waterfall LED Line Guide Signature to ensure the best of brightness. The SUV's sharp nose creates a strong forward movement to create a sense of exclusivity with a sleek and cool theme, together with exterior features such as Catamaran Style Front and Rear Bumpers sharp and sleek Front Grille with Piano Black Accents, Sequential Turn Indicators, and 18-inch Multi-layered Machine Cut Finished Alloys.

The Legender 4x4 will only be available with the dual-tone Pearl White and Black Roof colour option

On the inside, features include Dual Tone (Black + Maroon) interior theme, Contrast Stitching for Steering Wheel and Console Box, Interior Ambient Illumination (I/P, Front Door Trim, Front Foot-well areas) and Rear USB Ports. Apart from these, the Legender is loaded with high-end features like Kick Sensor for Power Back Door and Wireless Smartphone Charger. The Legender 4x2 and 4x4 Automatic are available only in exciting Dual-Tone Colour of Pearl White with Black Roof.

The Legender comes with a 2.8-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that has been remapped to churn out 201 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque which is mated to a 6-speed automatic. Out in the marketplace, the new Toyota Fortuner Facelift will rival the likes of the 2020 Ford Endeavour, MG Gloster and the Mahindra Alturas G4.



