2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 29.98 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 29.98 Lakh

language dropdown

The Toyota Fortuner has received a mid-life update after a good four years and has been updated with new looks, more features and better performance.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Published:
eye
0  Views
The new Toyota Fortuner facelift has been updated with new looks, more features and better performance. expand View Photos
The new Toyota Fortuner facelift has been updated with new looks, more features and better performance.

Highlights

  • The Toyota Fortuner facelift is updated with new looks and more features.
  • The engine has also been remapped to offer better performance.
  • Toyota has also added a sportier looking Legender variant in its range.

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift has been launched in India with prices starting at ₹ 29.98 lakh for the base petrol variant and going all the way up to ₹ 37.43 lakh for the range-topping four-wheel drive (4WD) diesel automatic variant. This time around, the Fortuner range also sees an addition of a sportier Legender variant that's been priced at ₹ 37.58 lakh, (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). The Toyota Fortuner has received a mid-life update after a long span of four years and has been updated with new looks, more features and better performance.

2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Variants Prices (Ex-Showroom, Delhi)
2021 Toyota Fortuner Petrol MT 4x2 ₹ 29.98 lakh
2021 Toyota Fortuner Petrol AT 4x2 ₹ 31.57 lakh
2021 Toyota Fortuner Diesel MT 4x2 ₹ 32.48 lakh
2021 Toyota Fortuner Diesel AT 4x2 ₹ 34.84 lakh
2021 Toyota Fortuner Diesel MT 4x4 ₹ 35.14 lakh
2021 Toyota Fortuner Diesel AT 4x4 ₹ 37.43 lakh
2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender 4x2 ₹ 37.58 lakh

Also Read: 2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift: Highlights

95dgj7p

The new Toyota Fortuner facelift has received some cosmetic updates.

Starting with its looks first, it gets revamped front end featuring a larger grille, sleek-looking LED projector headlights with LED DRLs, sharper character lines, revamped front bumper with larger curtains, slightly smaller fog lamps and silver skid plate among others. There is also a set of new multi-spoke alloy wheels and updated wing mirrors. At the rear you will see new LED taillights. The sportier looking Fortuner Legender looks even more aggressive upfront sporting a sleeker front grille and taller front bumper. Then there are new quad-LED headlights along with a new alloy wheels. The larger air dam is surrounded by bigger curtains on either side and all the updates do a good job making it look distinct and different from the regular version.

Also Read: Toyota's e-Palette Autonomous Vehicle To Be Put To The Test In The Real World

Newsbeep
5eu2b1ko

At the rear, the new Toyota Fortuner facelift features new LED taillights.

Moving to the inside, the cabin is near identical to the outgoing model, but there have been updates in the equipment list. Keeping up with the competition, it finally gets a new 8.0-inch touchscreen system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other updates include LED ambient lighting, a moderately updated instrument cluster, multi-functional steering wheel, electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger and nine-speaker JBL audio system, seven-airbags, 360-degree camera view.

8dc1g3lo

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift has been updated with a new infotainment system, connected car tech and more features on the inside.

In the safety department, it is equipped with Toyota's safety sense, collision prevention system, lane departure warning and radar-guided dynamic cruise control among others and of course it has scored a full five-star crash test rating in ASEAN NCAP. It is also updated with new connected car tech offering features like geofencing,, vehicle tracking and SOS alert among others.

Also Read: Auto Sales December 2020: Toyota Records 14.41 Per Cent Sales Growth In The Domestic Market

pb75sirg

Toyota has also added a new sportier looking Legender variant in Fortuner's range.

0 Comments

Finally coming to its powertrain line-up, the new Toyota Fortuner facelift continues to source power from the same BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engines. The petrol variants are powered by the 2.7-litre, four-cylinder petrol motor that puts out 164 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque. Then is the 2.8-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that has been remapped to churn out 201 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed sequential automatic torque convertor unit. As mentioned earlier, the diesel engine also gets the four-wheel drive variant with two-wheel, four-wheel high and four-wheel low range. Out in the marketplace, the new Toyota Fortuner Facelift will rival the likes of the 2020 Ford Endeavour, MG Gloster and the Mahindra Alturas G4.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 29.98 Lakh
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 29.98 Lakh
Jeep Compass Facelift India Launch: Price Expectation
Jeep Compass Facelift India Launch: Price Expectation
Volkswagen Taigun Teased Again On Social Media
Volkswagen Taigun Teased Again On Social Media
Dakar Rally 2021: Hero Riders Make Significant Gains; Noah & Raorane Hold Post In Stage 2
Dakar Rally 2021: Hero Riders Make Significant Gains; Noah & Raorane Hold Post In Stage 2
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maestro Edition Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.51 Crore
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maestro Edition Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.51 Crore
Renault Kiger To Make Global Debut In India On January 28
Renault Kiger To Make Global Debut In India On January 28
Electric Cars Rise To Record 54% Market Share In Norway In 2020
Electric Cars Rise To Record 54% Market Share In Norway In 2020
Dakar Rally 2021: Hero Riders Keep It Steady; Harith Noah Improves Form & Ashish Raorane Suffers A Crash In Stage 3
Dakar Rally 2021: Hero Riders Keep It Steady; Harith Noah Improves Form & Ashish Raorane Suffers A Crash In Stage 3
Maruti Suzuki Adds WagonR, Ignis And S-Cross To Its Subscribe Program
Maruti Suzuki Adds WagonR, Ignis And S-Cross To Its Subscribe Program
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 29.98 Lakh
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 29.98 Lakh
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift India Launch Live Updates; Price, Features, Specifications, Images
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift India Launch Live Updates; Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Jeep Compass Facelift India Launch: Price Expectation
Jeep Compass Facelift India Launch: Price Expectation
Volkswagen Taigun Teased Again On Social Media
Volkswagen Taigun Teased Again On Social Media
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift: Price Expectation
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift: Price Expectation
In Search Of A 'Shy Reptile' With The VW Tiguan AllSpace For Company
In Search Of A 'Shy Reptile' With The VW Tiguan AllSpace For Company
Dakar Rally 2021: Hero Riders Make Significant Gains; Noah & Raorane Hold Post In Stage 2
Dakar Rally 2021: Hero Riders Make Significant Gains; Noah & Raorane Hold Post In Stage 2
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maestro Edition Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.51 Crore
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maestro Edition Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.51 Crore
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Teased Again Ahead Of Launch
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Teased Again Ahead Of Launch
Renault Kiger To Make Global Debut In India On January 28
Renault Kiger To Make Global Debut In India On January 28
Volkswagen India’s Product Portfolio: Tiguan AllSpace and T-Roc
Volkswagen India’s Product Portfolio: Tiguan AllSpace and T-Roc
KTM Files Patents For Radar-Guided Cruise Control
KTM Files Patents For Radar-Guided Cruise Control
Electric Cars Rise To Record 54% Market Share In Norway In 2020
Electric Cars Rise To Record 54% Market Share In Norway In 2020
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift India Launch Live Updates; Price, Features, Specifications, Images
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift India Launch Live Updates; Price, Features, Specifications, Images
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift: Price Expectation
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift: Price Expectation
Renault Kiger To Make Global Debut In India On January 28
Renault Kiger To Make Global Debut In India On January 28
2021 Audi A4 Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 42.34 Lakh
2021 Audi A4 Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 42.34 Lakh
Volkswagen Taigun Teased Again On Social Media
Volkswagen Taigun Teased Again On Social Media
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 29.98 - 37.58 Lakh
EMI Starts
62,2349% / 5 yrs
SUV
Petrol , Diesel
Automatic , Manual
14.2 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
2nd Gen Toyota Fortuner Review
05:34
2nd Gen Toyota Fortuner Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 14-Nov-16 03:13 PM IST
Tata Nexon EV Subscription, Toyota Fortuner TRD, Audi RS Q8 Bookings
03:58
Tata Nexon EV Subscription, Toyota Fortuner TRD, Audi RS Q8 Bookings
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 06-Aug-20 08:39 PM IST
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift, TVS XL100 EMI Scheme, VW Das Welt Auto 3.0
02:43
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift, TVS XL100 EMI Scheme, VW Das Welt Auto 3.0
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 04-Jun-20 09:19 PM IST
Toyota Fortuner TRD, TVS Jupiter Grande, Kawasaki Ninja 400
02:47
Toyota Fortuner TRD, TVS Jupiter Grande, Kawasaki Ninja 400
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 13-Sep-19 07:30 PM IST
Mahindra Alturas G4 vs Ford Endeavour vs Toyota Fortuner
09:40
Mahindra Alturas G4 vs Ford Endeavour vs Toyota Fortuner
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 27-Jun-19 11:11 AM IST
Mahindra Alturas G4 Vs Ford Endeavour Vs Toyota Fortuner, BMW GS Experience, 22 KYMCO Scooters
23:22
Mahindra Alturas G4 Vs Ford Endeavour Vs Toyota Fortuner, BMW GS Experience, 22 KYMCO Scooters
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 15-Jun-19 09:30 PM IST
Mahindra Marazzo Launched, Fortuner and Innova Updates, New appointments at Royal Enfield
02:29
Mahindra Marazzo Launched, Fortuner and Innova Updates, New appointments at Royal Enfield
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 03-Sep-18 09:42 PM IST
Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Ask SVP And Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour
21:11
Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Ask SVP And Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 23-Feb-17 08:30 PM IST
Ford Endeavour vs Toyota Fortuner And Bajaj V12
19:08
Ford Endeavour vs Toyota Fortuner And Bajaj V12
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 28-Jan-17 08:00 PM IST
Gib 300x600
x
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift India Launch Live Updates; Price, Features, Specifications, Images
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift India Launch Live Updates; Price, Features, Specifications, Images
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift: Price Expectation
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift: Price Expectation
Renault Kiger To Make Global Debut In India On January 28
Renault Kiger To Make Global Debut In India On January 28
2021 Audi A4 Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 42.34 Lakh
2021 Audi A4 Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 42.34 Lakh
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities