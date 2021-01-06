2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 29.98 Lakh

The new Toyota Fortuner facelift has been updated with new looks, more features and better performance.

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift has been launched in India with prices starting at ₹ 29.98 lakh for the base petrol variant and going all the way up to ₹ 37.43 lakh for the range-topping four-wheel drive (4WD) diesel automatic variant. This time around, the Fortuner range also sees an addition of a sportier Legender variant that's been priced at ₹ 37.58 lakh, (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). The Toyota Fortuner has received a mid-life update after a long span of four years and has been updated with new looks, more features and better performance.

2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Variants Prices (Ex-Showroom, Delhi) 2021 Toyota Fortuner Petrol MT 4x2 ₹ 29.98 lakh 2021 Toyota Fortuner Petrol AT 4x2 ₹ 31.57 lakh 2021 Toyota Fortuner Diesel MT 4x2 ₹ 32.48 lakh 2021 Toyota Fortuner Diesel AT 4x2 ₹ 34.84 lakh 2021 Toyota Fortuner Diesel MT 4x4 ₹ 35.14 lakh 2021 Toyota Fortuner Diesel AT 4x4 ₹ 37.43 lakh 2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender 4x2 ₹ 37.58 lakh

The new Toyota Fortuner facelift has received some cosmetic updates.

Starting with its looks first, it gets revamped front end featuring a larger grille, sleek-looking LED projector headlights with LED DRLs, sharper character lines, revamped front bumper with larger curtains, slightly smaller fog lamps and silver skid plate among others. There is also a set of new multi-spoke alloy wheels and updated wing mirrors. At the rear you will see new LED taillights. The sportier looking Fortuner Legender looks even more aggressive upfront sporting a sleeker front grille and taller front bumper. Then there are new quad-LED headlights along with a new alloy wheels. The larger air dam is surrounded by bigger curtains on either side and all the updates do a good job making it look distinct and different from the regular version.

At the rear, the new Toyota Fortuner facelift features new LED taillights.

Moving to the inside, the cabin is near identical to the outgoing model, but there have been updates in the equipment list. Keeping up with the competition, it finally gets a new 8.0-inch touchscreen system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other updates include LED ambient lighting, a moderately updated instrument cluster, multi-functional steering wheel, electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger and nine-speaker JBL audio system, seven-airbags, 360-degree camera view.

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift has been updated with a new infotainment system, connected car tech and more features on the inside.

In the safety department, it is equipped with Toyota's safety sense, collision prevention system, lane departure warning and radar-guided dynamic cruise control among others and of course it has scored a full five-star crash test rating in ASEAN NCAP. It is also updated with new connected car tech offering features like geofencing,, vehicle tracking and SOS alert among others.

Toyota has also added a new sportier looking Legender variant in Fortuner's range.

Finally coming to its powertrain line-up, the new Toyota Fortuner facelift continues to source power from the same BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engines. The petrol variants are powered by the 2.7-litre, four-cylinder petrol motor that puts out 164 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque. Then is the 2.8-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that has been remapped to churn out 201 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed sequential automatic torque convertor unit. As mentioned earlier, the diesel engine also gets the four-wheel drive variant with two-wheel, four-wheel high and four-wheel low range. Out in the marketplace, the new Toyota Fortuner Facelift will rival the likes of the 2020 Ford Endeavour, MG Gloster and the Mahindra Alturas G4.

