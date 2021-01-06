2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift India Launch Live Updates; Price, Features, Specifications, Images

The Toyota Fortuner has built a cult following of its own over the last decade or so. It is one of the key models in Toyota's India line-up and for 2021, it gets significant updates to the interior, exterior and the power output gets a slight bump up as well. In terms of design, the 2021 Fortuner gets a redesigned front end featuring a larger grille, sleek-looking LED projector headlights with LED DRLs, sharper character lines, new front bumper with larger curtains, slightly smaller fog lamps and silver skid plate among others. There is also a set of new multi-spoke alloy wheels and updated wing mirrors. At the rear you will see new LED taillights. There's also a new sportier looking version joining the line-up which is the Toyota Fortuner Legender.
Coming to the interior, the overall layout of the cabin is likely to stay similar to the one on the outgoing model. But we expect to see a new 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. New features in the 2021 model includes electrically adjustable front passenger seats, wireless phone charger, 9-speaker JBL audio system, 360-degree view camera view, seven airbags, Toyota's safety sense, collision prevention system, lane departure warning, radar-guided dynamic cruise control and a bunch of other features.
Mechanically, the Toyota Fortuner facelift is likely to continue with the BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engines. First up is the 2.7-litre, four-cylinder petrol motor that puts out 164 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque. Then is the 2.8-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that has been remapped to churn out 201 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed sequential automatic torque converter unit. The diesel engine will also get the four-wheel drive variant with two-wheel, four-wheel high and four-wheel low range.