2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift: Price Expectation

The Toyota Fortuner has been the undisputed king of the full-size SUV segment in India for a good four years. But newer models like the 2020 Ford Endeavour and MG Gloster have raised the bar in the segment and it's high time for the Toyota Fortuner to get a mid-life update. So the 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift is going on sale in India on January 6, 2021 and this time around the Japanese carmaker has given upgrades to its engines as well, along with updating its looks and feature list. But how much are all these updates likely to cost you?

Also Read: 2021 Toyota Fortuner Teased Ahead Of Launch

The Toyota Fortuner facelift gets an updated front end.

Before that, let's get an overview of what all is actually new in the 2021 Fortuner facelift. To begin with, it gets revamped front end featuring a larger grille, sleek-looking LED projector headlights with LED DRLs, sharper character lines, revamped front bumper with larger curtains, slightly smaller fog lamps and silver skid plate among others. There is also a set of new multi-spoke alloy wheels and updated wing mirrors. At the rear you will see new LED taillights. There's also a new sportier looking version joining the line-up- the Toyota Fortuner Legender. The new Fortuner Legender looks even more aggressive upfront sporting a sleeker front grille and taller front bumper. The larger air dam is surrounded by bigger curtains on either side.

Also Read: 2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Teased Again Ahead Of Launch

At the rear the new Toyota Fortuner facelift gets LED taillights.

The cabin is near identical to the outgoing model and the real update on the inside is in the features list. It finally gets a new 8.0-inch touchscreen system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other updates include LED ambient lighting, a moderately updated instrument cluster, multi-functional steering wheel, electrically adjustable front seats, wireless phone charger and nine-speaker JBL audio system, seven-airbags, 360-degree camera view, Toyota's safety sense, collision prevention system, lane departure warning and radar-guided dynamic cruise control among others.

Also Read: 2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift: What To Expect

Toyota will also launch a new range-topping Legender variant of the Fortuner.

Mechanically, the Toyota Fortuner facelift will continue to source power from the BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engines. First up is the 2.7-litre, four-cylinder petrol motor that puts out 164 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque. Then is the 2.8-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that has been remapped to churn out 201 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed sequential automatic torque convertor unit. The diesel engine will also get the four-wheel drive variant with two-wheel, four-wheel high and four-wheel low range.

Also Read: Upcoming 2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender Variant Spotted Again In India

The Toyota Fortuner gets updated infotainment touchscreen system and instrument panel.

Prices for the outgoing Fortuner start at ₹ 28.66 lakh for the base two-wheel-drive (2WD) petrol variant and goes all the way up to ₹ 34.43 lakh for the range-topping four-wheel drive diesel variant. We expect to see an upward revision of up to ₹ 50,000 in its range. So the prices is likely to start at around ₹ 29 lakh for the base petrol variant, going up to ₹ 35.90 lakh for the top-end trim.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.