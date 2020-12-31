Upcoming 2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender Variant Spotted Again In India

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift is all set to go on sale in India on January 6, 2021, and this time around the company will also be introducing a sportier, special version of the SUV, called the Fortuner Legender. Recently the Toyota Fortuner Legender trim was spotted in India ahead of its launch, without any camouflage, giving us a closer look at the updated flagship SUV. Compared to the regular Fortuner facelift, the Legender trim will come with sharper styling, a sportier body kit, dual-tone paint job, and more stylish alloy wheels.

The Fortuner Legender also gets dual tone white and black paint scheme with new dual tone alloys and a sportier body kit

Visually, the biggest change here is the new face, which sports a new sleeker grille with a glossy black insert above it and matching inserts for the new all-LED headlamps. The regular variants will get projector headlamps. The Fortuner Legender also gets a new front bumper with bold, sculpted lines, new black fog lamp housing, and a large trapezoidal secondary grille that also gets black elements on either ends and a skid plate. The rear section features new sleeker LED taillights, larger rear spoiler, and a different rear bumper with L-shaped reflectors.

Based on some leaked details, it has been indicated that the 2021 Toyota Fortuner will be available in as many as 10 variants, including two-wheel-drive (2WD) and four-wheel-drive (4WD) options and nine body colours and three interior colour trim choices. The Toyota Fortuner Legender will be offered in two options with 2WD as standard, whereas the regular Fortuner will be offered in both 2WD and 4WD variants.

Visually, the regular Toyota Fortuner facelift will be much closer to the outgoing model

While we do not get to see the cabin in these images, we expect the SUV to come with a bigger 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, LED ambient lighting, revised instrument cluster, and much more. In terms of features, the SUV will get electrically-adjustable driver and front passenger seats, wireless phone charger, 9-speaker JBL audio system, 360-degree view camera view, 7 airbags, Toyota's safety sense, collision prevention system, lane departure warning, radar-guided dynamic cruise control and more.

Powertrain wise, the 2021 Toyota Fortuner will continue to get the BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engines. While the former is a 2.7-litre motor that makes 164 bhp and 245 Nm torque, the diesel unit is a 2.8-litre engine which develops 201 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The transmission choices will include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed sequential automatic unit.

