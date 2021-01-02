2021 Toyota Fortuner Teased Ahead Of Launch

The upcoming Toyota Fortuner facelift has been spotted testing on more than one occassion, but that does not stop the Japanese carmaker from teasing the car ahead of the launch. Toyota has released a teaser of the 2021 Fortuner facelift ahead of its launch that's been scheduled on January 6. The new Toyota Fortuner isn't a huge departure from its predecessor in terms of design and interiors and the updates are limited to cosmetics. That said, the makeover has added a sense of freshness to its appearance and there are a host of updates.

Also Read: 2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift: What To Expect

The Toyota Fortuner facelift gets an updated front end.

To begin with, it gets revamped front end featuring a larger grille, sleek-looking LED projector headlights with LED DRLs, sharper character lines, revamped front bumper with larger curtains, slightly smaller fog lamps and silver skid plate among others. There is also a set of new multi-spoke alloy wheels and updated wing mirrors. At the rear you will see new LED taillights. There's also a new sportier looking version joining the line-up- the Toyota Fortuner Legender. The new Fortuner Legender looks even more aggressive upfront sporting a sleeker front grille and taller front bumper. The larger air dam is surrounded by bigger curtains on either side.

Also Read: Upcoming 2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender Variant Spotted Again In India

Toyota will also launch a range topping 'Legender' variant.

On the inside, you'll hardly see anything new in the layout and finish. That said, there are some notable updates in the features department. Keeping up with the competition, it gets a new 8.0-inch touchscreen system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other updates include LED ambient lighting, a moderately updated instrument cluster, multi-functional steering wheel, electrically adjustable front seats, wireless phone charger and nine-speaker JBL audio system, seven-airbags, 360-degree camera view, Toyota's safety sense, collision prevention system, lane departure warning and radar-guided dynamic cruise control among others.

Also Read: Toyota C+Pod Minuscule EV Unveiled In Japan

The new Toyota Fortuner facelift will get LED taillights at the rear.

Mechanically, the Toyota Fortuner facelift will continue to source power from the BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engines. First up is the 2.7-litre, four-cylinder petrol motor that puts out 164 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque. Then is the 2.8-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that has been remapped to churn out 201 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed sequential automatic torque convertor unit. The diesel engine will also get the four-wheel drive variant with two-wheel, four-wheel high and four-wheel low range.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.