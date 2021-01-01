New Cars and Bikes in India
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift: What To Expect

The new Toyota Fortuner isn't a huge departure from its predecessor in terms of design and interiors and the updates are limited to cosmetics.

The new Toyota Fortuner facelift will go on sale on January 06, 2021. expand View Photos
The new Toyota Fortuner facelift will go on sale on January 06, 2021.

The new Toyota Fortuner facelift is all set to go on sale in India on January 6, 2021. Toyota will continue to retail the Fortuner as a locally assembled unit but we expect to see a slight bump in prices. The new Toyota Fortuner isn't a huge departure from its predecessor in terms of design and interiors and the updates are limited to cosmetics. However, it does get a couple of added features while the power figures have been updated as well. Here's what we can expect the new Toyota Fortuner to be like.

Also Read: 2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launch Details Revealed

Exterior

95dgj7p

The new Toyota Fortuner facelift gets an updated front end.

The makeover has added a sense of freshness to the Toyota Fortuner and this facelift sports a host of cosmetic updates on the outside. To begin with, it gets revamped front end featuring a larger grille, sleek-looking LED projector headlights with LED DRLs, sharper character lines, revamped front bumper with larger curtains, slightly smaller fog lamps and silver skid plate among others. There is also a set of new multi-spoke alloy wheels and updated wing mirrors. At the rear you will see new LED taillights.

pb75sirg

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender looks even sportier.

There's also a new sportier looking version joining the line-up- the Toyota Fortuner Legender. The new Fortuner Legender looks even more aggressive upfront sporting a sleeker front grille and taller front bumper. The larger air dam is surrounded by bigger curtains on either side.

Interiors & Features

emk87ajg

The Toyota Fortuner gets updated infotainment touchscreen system and instrument panel.

On the inside, you'll hardly see anything new in the layout and finish. That said, there are some notable updates in the features department. Keeping up with the competition, it gets a new 8.0-inch touchscreen system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other updates include LED ambient lighting, a moderately updated instrument cluster, multi-functional steering wheel, electrically adjustable front seats, wireless phone charger and nine-speaker JBL audio system among others.

Engines

5eu2b1ko

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift gets new taillights at the rear.

Mechanically, the Toyota Fortuner facelift will continue to source power from the BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engines. First up is the 2.7-litre, four-cylinder petrol motor that puts out 164 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque. Then is the 2.8-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that has been remapped to churn out 201 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed sequential automatic torque convertor unit. The diesel engine will also get the four-wheel drive variant with two-wheel, four-wheel high and four-wheel low range.

Safety

On the safety front, the new Toyota Fortuner facelift will be equipped with seven-airbags, 360-degree camera view, Toyota's safety sense, collision prevention system, lane departure warning and radar-guided dynamic cruise control among others.

