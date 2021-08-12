Toyota Fortuner GR Sport RWD Variant Introduced In Indonesia

Toyota has introduced a sportier GR Sport variant of the Fortuner in Indonesian market. The Toyota Fortuner has been on sale globally since 2004 and has been perceived as an affordable but equally potent alternative to the Toyota Land Cruiser. The Fortuner GR-Sport variant is now replacing the TRD Sportivo branding in the Indonesian market and the changes here are limited to just cosmetic upgrades. So yes! Mechanically it remains the same and is offered only in the rear wheel drive (RWD) variant.

Also Read: Toyota Launches Virtual Showroom To Further Digitize Customer Experience

The rear remains pretty much the same.

It is offered exclusively with a six-speed automatic transmission and the Toyota Fortuner GR Sport is powered by either a 2.7-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine making 158 bhp and 242 Nm of peak torque or a 2.4-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine belting out 145 bhp and 400 Nm. It gets the same bits as the other versions of the ladder-frame SUV as Toyota reserves mechanical tweaks to the GR and GRMN models only. Well! The Fortuner is not the only model from Toyota to get the cosmetic treatment considering the Yaris supermini is also available as a GR Sport along with the Rush small crossover, the Agya city car and the Veloz minivan.

Also Read: Toyota India To Increase Prices Of Innova Crysta By 2 Per Cent In August

The cabin remains unchanged as well.

That said, we don't expect Toyota to launch the Fortuner GR Sport trim in our market as the Toyota Fortuner Legender already does that job here. Yes! The Toyota Fortuner Legender is aimed at buyers looking for a sportier looking version of the Fortuner and don't mind compromising on the 4x4 ability of the SUV, as even the Legender is a RWD variant.