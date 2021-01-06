New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Toyota Fortuner Facelift 2021: Variants Explained

We break down what each variant has to offer on the new Toyota Fortuner facelift SUV.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Here's a quick lowdown on the features that the variants of the new Fortuner offer expand View Photos
Here's a quick lowdown on the features that the variants of the new Fortuner offer

Highlights

  • The Toyota Fortuner facelift is priced from Rs. 29.98 - Rs. 37.58 lakh
  • The SUV is updated with new looks, more features and better performance.
  • The Fortuner Legender is offered in a single 4X2 diesel variant only

Toyota India finally launched the facelifted avatar of Fortuner SUV in the country at a starting price of ₹ 29.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Japanese carmaker also introduced the Legender, which is a sportier version of the regular model. Offered as a single variant only, the new Fortuner Legender is priced at ₹ 37.58 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The SUV comes in a total of seven variants with two powertrain options, two drive types and three gearbox options to choose from. Here's a look at what each variant has to offer on the 2021 Fortuner SUV.

Also Read: 2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 29.98 Lakh

Fortuner Petrol Manual & Automatic Variants

3kc3p0s

The carmaker is offering petrol derivative of the new Fortuner SUV in single 4X2 drive type with a manual and an automatic gearbox. The petrol variants are powered by a 2.7-litre, four-cylinder petrol motor that develops 164 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed sequential automatic torque converter unit.

Chrome Plated Door Handles and Window Beltline

Machine Finish Alloy Wheels

Newsbeep

LED Front Fog Lamp

Rear Fog Lamp

Fully Automatic Power Back Door with Height Adjust Memory and Jam Protection

Electrically Adjustable, Retractable Side Mirrors with Side Turn Indicators

Aero-Stabilising Fins on ORVM Base and Rear Combination Lamps

Leather Seats with Perforation

Ventilated Front Seats

Two Seat Colour Options (Chamois and Black)

Cabin Wrapped in Soft Upholstery, Metallic Accents and Woodgrain-Patterned Ornamentation

Heat Rejection Glass

Cruise Control

Large TFT Multi-Information Display

New Optitron Cool-Blue Combimeter with Chrome Accents and Illumination Control

Automatic Climate Control [Dual A/C] with Auto Rear Cooler

8.0 DA Touch Screen Audio with Capacitive Switches

Connected Car Technology

Driving Modes: ECO / PWR Modes

VSC [Vehicle Stability Control] with BA [Brake Assist]

HAC [Hill Assist Control]

TRC [Traction Control System]

7 SRS Airbags

Anti-Theft Alarm with Ultrasonic Sensor and Glass Break Sensor

Front Seats: WIL Concept Seats [Whiplash Injury Lessening]

Child Restraint System: ISOFIX + Tether Anchor on 2nd Row

Front Row Seatbelts with Pre-Tensioner + Force Limiter

ABS with EBD

Speed Auto Lock with Emergency Unlock

Impact Absorbing Structure with Pedestrian Protection Support

Park Assist: Back Monitor, Front and Rear Sensors with MID Indication

Also Read: 2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift: Highlights

Fortuner Diesel Manual & Automatic Variants

5eu2b1ko

The new Toyota Fortuner facelift has received some cosmetic updates

The diesel models of the SUV are offered with an option of 4X2 and 4X4 in manual and automatic versions. The variants draw power from a 2.8-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that has been remapped to churn out 201 bhp. The manual variants develop 420 Nm of peak torque while the automatic versions provide best-in-class 500 Nm of torque.

Apart from the above-mentioned features, the diesel variants also get -

New Design Super Chrome Alloy Wheels (4WD)

Machine Finish Alloy Wheels (2WD)

Premium JBL Speakers (11 Speakers Including Subwoofer & Amplifier) - 4WD only

Driving Modes: Eco / Normal / Sport Mode

Power Steering with Variable Flow Control

Downhill Assist Control

Electronic Drive Control

Lockable Differential

Fortuner Legender Diesel Variant

vg6rjs0o

The sportier Legender variant of the Fortuner SUV is priced at ₹ 37.58 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

The Fortuner Legender is slightly different from the regular version of the SUV. It comes with a more aggressive design and stylings cues. Priced at ₹ 37.58 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), it is available in a single variant with a 4x2 powertrain and automatic gearbox.

Split Quad-LED Headlamps with Waterfall LED Line Guide Signature

Sequential Turn Indicators

Catamaran Style Front and Rear Bumper

Sleek and Cool Design Theme Grille with Piano Black Highlights

Dual Tone Black Roof

Multi-Layer Machine Cut Finish Alloy Wheels

Dual Tone (Black & Maroon) Upholstery

Cabin Wrapped in Soft Upholstery, Metallic Accents and Galaxy Black Patterned Ornamentation

Interior Ambient Illumination

Contrast Maroon Stitch Across Interior

New Optitron Black Dial Combimeter with Illumination Control and White Illumination Bar

Rear USB Port

Wireless Smartphone Charger

Kick Sensor for Back Door Opening

0 Comments

Driving Modes: Eco / Normal / Sport Mode

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Kia Reveals New Logo; To Announce Global Product Line-up In January
Kia Reveals New Logo; To Announce Global Product Line-up In January
Electric Two-Wheelers Sales In India Sees Decline Of 5.46 Per Cent In 2020
Electric Two-Wheelers Sales In India Sees Decline Of 5.46 Per Cent In 2020
2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 Launched; Priced At Rs. 11.19 Lakh
2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 Launched; Priced At Rs. 11.19 Lakh
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift: All You Need To Know
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift: All You Need To Know
Tesla's Texas Gigafactory Hits The Ground Running With A Giant Building
Tesla's Texas Gigafactory Hits The Ground Running With A Giant Building
Tata Gravitas To Be Branded As Tata Safari; Launch Likely This Month
Tata Gravitas To Be Branded As Tata Safari; Launch Likely This Month
Hero Xtreme 160R Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 1,900
Hero Xtreme 160R Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 1,900
Ducati India To Launch 12 Motorcycles In 2021
Ducati India To Launch 12 Motorcycles In 2021
Electric Two-Wheelers Sales In India Sees Decline Of 5.46 Per Cent In 2020
Electric Two-Wheelers Sales In India Sees Decline Of 5.46 Per Cent In 2020
2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 Launched; Priced At Rs. 11.19 Lakh
2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 Launched; Priced At Rs. 11.19 Lakh
Toyota Fortuner Facelift 2021: Variants Explained
Toyota Fortuner Facelift 2021: Variants Explained
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift: All You Need To Know
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift: All You Need To Know
Kia Reveals New Logo; To Announce Global Product Line-up In January
Kia Reveals New Logo; To Announce Global Product Line-up In January
2021 Honda Gold Wing Unveiled With Updates
2021 Honda Gold Wing Unveiled With Updates
Tesla's Texas Gigafactory Hits The Ground Running With A Giant Building
Tesla's Texas Gigafactory Hits The Ground Running With A Giant Building
Made-in-India Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Vitpilen 401 Launched In Malaysia
Made-in-India Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Vitpilen 401 Launched In Malaysia
Hero Xtreme 160R Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 1,900
Hero Xtreme 160R Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 1,900
Electric Car Maker Rivian Raising More Money At $25 Billion Valuation 
Electric Car Maker Rivian Raising More Money At $25 Billion Valuation 
MG Hector Facelift India Launch: Price Expectation
MG Hector Facelift India Launch: Price Expectation
F1: McLaren Star Lando Norris Tests Positive For COVID19 
F1: McLaren Star Lando Norris Tests Positive For COVID19 
Tata Gravitas To Be Branded As Tata Safari; Launch Likely This Month
Tata Gravitas To Be Branded As Tata Safari; Launch Likely This Month
Hero Xpulse 200 Price Increased By Rs. 1,500
Hero Xpulse 200 Price Increased By Rs. 1,500
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift: Price Expectation
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift: Price Expectation
Tata Gravitas To Be Branded As Tata Safari; Launch Likely This Month
Tata Gravitas To Be Branded As Tata Safari; Launch Likely This Month
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 29.98 Lakh
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 29.98 Lakh
Jeep Compass Facelift India Launch: Price Expectation
Jeep Compass Facelift India Launch: Price Expectation
Kia Reveals New Logo; To Announce Global Product Line-up In January
Kia Reveals New Logo; To Announce Global Product Line-up In January
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 29.98 - 37.58 Lakh
EMI Starts
62,2349% / 5 yrs
SUV
Petrol , Diesel
Automatic , Manual
14.2 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
2nd Gen Toyota Fortuner Review
05:34
2nd Gen Toyota Fortuner Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 14-Nov-16 03:13 PM IST
Tata Nexon EV Subscription, Toyota Fortuner TRD, Audi RS Q8 Bookings
03:58
Tata Nexon EV Subscription, Toyota Fortuner TRD, Audi RS Q8 Bookings
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 06-Aug-20 08:39 PM IST
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift, TVS XL100 EMI Scheme, VW Das Welt Auto 3.0
02:43
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift, TVS XL100 EMI Scheme, VW Das Welt Auto 3.0
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 04-Jun-20 09:19 PM IST
Toyota Fortuner TRD, TVS Jupiter Grande, Kawasaki Ninja 400
02:47
Toyota Fortuner TRD, TVS Jupiter Grande, Kawasaki Ninja 400
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 13-Sep-19 07:30 PM IST
Mahindra Alturas G4 vs Ford Endeavour vs Toyota Fortuner
09:40
Mahindra Alturas G4 vs Ford Endeavour vs Toyota Fortuner
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 27-Jun-19 11:11 AM IST
Mahindra Alturas G4 Vs Ford Endeavour Vs Toyota Fortuner, BMW GS Experience, 22 KYMCO Scooters
23:22
Mahindra Alturas G4 Vs Ford Endeavour Vs Toyota Fortuner, BMW GS Experience, 22 KYMCO Scooters
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 15-Jun-19 09:30 PM IST
Mahindra Marazzo Launched, Fortuner and Innova Updates, New appointments at Royal Enfield
02:29
Mahindra Marazzo Launched, Fortuner and Innova Updates, New appointments at Royal Enfield
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 03-Sep-18 09:42 PM IST
Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Ask SVP And Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour
21:11
Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Ask SVP And Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 23-Feb-17 08:30 PM IST
Ford Endeavour vs Toyota Fortuner And Bajaj V12
19:08
Ford Endeavour vs Toyota Fortuner And Bajaj V12
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 28-Jan-17 08:00 PM IST
Gib 300x600
x
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift: Price Expectation
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift: Price Expectation
Tata Gravitas To Be Branded As Tata Safari; Launch Likely This Month
Tata Gravitas To Be Branded As Tata Safari; Launch Likely This Month
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 29.98 Lakh
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 29.98 Lakh
Jeep Compass Facelift India Launch: Price Expectation
Jeep Compass Facelift India Launch: Price Expectation
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities