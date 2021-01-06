Toyota Fortuner Facelift 2021: Variants Explained

Here's a quick lowdown on the features that the variants of the new Fortuner offer

Toyota India finally launched the facelifted avatar of Fortuner SUV in the country at a starting price of ₹ 29.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Japanese carmaker also introduced the Legender, which is a sportier version of the regular model. Offered as a single variant only, the new Fortuner Legender is priced at ₹ 37.58 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The SUV comes in a total of seven variants with two powertrain options, two drive types and three gearbox options to choose from. Here's a look at what each variant has to offer on the 2021 Fortuner SUV.

Fortuner Petrol Manual & Automatic Variants

The carmaker is offering petrol derivative of the new Fortuner SUV in single 4X2 drive type with a manual and an automatic gearbox. The petrol variants are powered by a 2.7-litre, four-cylinder petrol motor that develops 164 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed sequential automatic torque converter unit.

Chrome Plated Door Handles and Window Beltline

Machine Finish Alloy Wheels

LED Front Fog Lamp

Rear Fog Lamp

Fully Automatic Power Back Door with Height Adjust Memory and Jam Protection

Electrically Adjustable, Retractable Side Mirrors with Side Turn Indicators

Aero-Stabilising Fins on ORVM Base and Rear Combination Lamps

Leather Seats with Perforation

Ventilated Front Seats

Two Seat Colour Options (Chamois and Black)

Cabin Wrapped in Soft Upholstery, Metallic Accents and Woodgrain-Patterned Ornamentation

Heat Rejection Glass

Cruise Control

Large TFT Multi-Information Display

New Optitron Cool-Blue Combimeter with Chrome Accents and Illumination Control

Automatic Climate Control [Dual A/C] with Auto Rear Cooler

8.0 DA Touch Screen Audio with Capacitive Switches

Connected Car Technology

Driving Modes: ECO / PWR Modes

VSC [Vehicle Stability Control] with BA [Brake Assist]

HAC [Hill Assist Control]

TRC [Traction Control System]

7 SRS Airbags

Anti-Theft Alarm with Ultrasonic Sensor and Glass Break Sensor

Front Seats: WIL Concept Seats [Whiplash Injury Lessening]

Child Restraint System: ISOFIX + Tether Anchor on 2nd Row

Front Row Seatbelts with Pre-Tensioner + Force Limiter

ABS with EBD

Speed Auto Lock with Emergency Unlock

Impact Absorbing Structure with Pedestrian Protection Support

Park Assist: Back Monitor, Front and Rear Sensors with MID Indication

Fortuner Diesel Manual & Automatic Variants

The new Toyota Fortuner facelift has received some cosmetic updates

The diesel models of the SUV are offered with an option of 4X2 and 4X4 in manual and automatic versions. The variants draw power from a 2.8-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that has been remapped to churn out 201 bhp. The manual variants develop 420 Nm of peak torque while the automatic versions provide best-in-class 500 Nm of torque.

Apart from the above-mentioned features, the diesel variants also get -

New Design Super Chrome Alloy Wheels (4WD)

Machine Finish Alloy Wheels (2WD)

Premium JBL Speakers (11 Speakers Including Subwoofer & Amplifier) - 4WD only

Driving Modes: Eco / Normal / Sport Mode

Power Steering with Variable Flow Control

Downhill Assist Control

Electronic Drive Control

Lockable Differential

Fortuner Legender Diesel Variant

The sportier Legender variant of the Fortuner SUV is priced at ₹ 37.58 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

The Fortuner Legender is slightly different from the regular version of the SUV. It comes with a more aggressive design and stylings cues. Priced at ₹ 37.58 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), it is available in a single variant with a 4x2 powertrain and automatic gearbox.

Split Quad-LED Headlamps with Waterfall LED Line Guide Signature

Sequential Turn Indicators

Catamaran Style Front and Rear Bumper

Sleek and Cool Design Theme Grille with Piano Black Highlights

Dual Tone Black Roof

Multi-Layer Machine Cut Finish Alloy Wheels

Dual Tone (Black & Maroon) Upholstery

Cabin Wrapped in Soft Upholstery, Metallic Accents and Galaxy Black Patterned Ornamentation

Interior Ambient Illumination

Contrast Maroon Stitch Across Interior

New Optitron Black Dial Combimeter with Illumination Control and White Illumination Bar

Rear USB Port

Wireless Smartphone Charger

Kick Sensor for Back Door Opening

Driving Modes: Eco / Normal / Sport Mode

