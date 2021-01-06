Toyota Fortuner Facelift 2021: Variants Explained

Toyota India finally launched the facelifted avatar of Fortuner SUV in the country at a starting price of ₹ 29.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Japanese carmaker also introduced the Legender, which is a sportier version of the regular model. Offered as a single variant only, the new Fortuner Legender is priced at ₹ 37.58 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The SUV comes in a total of seven variants with two powertrain options, two drive types and three gearbox options to choose from. Here's a look at what each variant has to offer on the 2021 Fortuner SUV.
Fortuner Petrol Manual & Automatic Variants
The carmaker is offering petrol derivative of the new Fortuner SUV in single 4X2 drive type with a manual and an automatic gearbox. The petrol variants are powered by a 2.7-litre, four-cylinder petrol motor that develops 164 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed sequential automatic torque converter unit.
Chrome Plated Door Handles and Window Beltline
Machine Finish Alloy Wheels
LED Front Fog Lamp
Rear Fog Lamp
Fully Automatic Power Back Door with Height Adjust Memory and Jam Protection
Electrically Adjustable, Retractable Side Mirrors with Side Turn Indicators
Aero-Stabilising Fins on ORVM Base and Rear Combination Lamps
Leather Seats with Perforation
Ventilated Front Seats
Two Seat Colour Options (Chamois and Black)
Cabin Wrapped in Soft Upholstery, Metallic Accents and Woodgrain-Patterned Ornamentation
Heat Rejection Glass
Cruise Control
Large TFT Multi-Information Display
New Optitron Cool-Blue Combimeter with Chrome Accents and Illumination Control
Automatic Climate Control [Dual A/C] with Auto Rear Cooler
8.0 DA Touch Screen Audio with Capacitive Switches
Connected Car Technology
Driving Modes: ECO / PWR Modes
VSC [Vehicle Stability Control] with BA [Brake Assist]
HAC [Hill Assist Control]
TRC [Traction Control System]
7 SRS Airbags
Anti-Theft Alarm with Ultrasonic Sensor and Glass Break Sensor
Front Seats: WIL Concept Seats [Whiplash Injury Lessening]
Child Restraint System: ISOFIX + Tether Anchor on 2nd Row
Front Row Seatbelts with Pre-Tensioner + Force Limiter
ABS with EBD
Speed Auto Lock with Emergency Unlock
Impact Absorbing Structure with Pedestrian Protection Support
Park Assist: Back Monitor, Front and Rear Sensors with MID Indication
Fortuner Diesel Manual & Automatic Variants
The diesel models of the SUV are offered with an option of 4X2 and 4X4 in manual and automatic versions. The variants draw power from a 2.8-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that has been remapped to churn out 201 bhp. The manual variants develop 420 Nm of peak torque while the automatic versions provide best-in-class 500 Nm of torque.
Apart from the above-mentioned features, the diesel variants also get -
New Design Super Chrome Alloy Wheels (4WD)
Machine Finish Alloy Wheels (2WD)
Premium JBL Speakers (11 Speakers Including Subwoofer & Amplifier) - 4WD only
Driving Modes: Eco / Normal / Sport Mode
Power Steering with Variable Flow Control
Downhill Assist Control
Electronic Drive Control
Lockable Differential
Fortuner Legender Diesel Variant
The Fortuner Legender is slightly different from the regular version of the SUV. It comes with a more aggressive design and stylings cues. Priced at ₹ 37.58 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), it is available in a single variant with a 4x2 powertrain and automatic gearbox.
Split Quad-LED Headlamps with Waterfall LED Line Guide Signature
Sequential Turn Indicators
Catamaran Style Front and Rear Bumper
Sleek and Cool Design Theme Grille with Piano Black Highlights
Dual Tone Black Roof
Multi-Layer Machine Cut Finish Alloy Wheels
Dual Tone (Black & Maroon) Upholstery
Cabin Wrapped in Soft Upholstery, Metallic Accents and Galaxy Black Patterned Ornamentation
Interior Ambient Illumination
Contrast Maroon Stitch Across Interior
New Optitron Black Dial Combimeter with Illumination Control and White Illumination Bar
Rear USB Port
Wireless Smartphone Charger
Kick Sensor for Back Door Opening
Driving Modes: Eco / Normal / Sport Mode
