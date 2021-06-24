Top 5 Highlights: 2021 Toyota Fortuner

The Toyota Fortuner has been one of the most popular SUVs in India. Touted as the king of the full-size SUV segment, the Fortuner continues to be one of Toyota's best-selling models despite being one of its most expensive ones. Earlier this year in January 2021, the company launched the mid-life facelift for the current-gen Fortuner, including a new special variant called the Fortuner Legender. Here's all you need to know about the 2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift.

1. The Toyota Fortuner has received a mid-life update after a long span of four years and has been updated with new looks, more features and better performance. The SUV gets revamped front end featuring a larger grille, sleek-looking LED projector headlights with LED DRLs, sharper character lines, revamped front bumper with larger curtains, slightly smaller fog lamps and a silver skid plate among others.

Also Read: 2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift: All You Need To Know

2. This time around, the Fortuner range also sees an addition of a sportier Legender variant, a sportier-looking trim that gets a more aggressive design and styling. Upfront it sports a sleeker front grille and taller front bumper. Then there are new quad-LED headlights along with new alloy wheels. The larger air dam is surrounded by bigger curtains on either side and all the updates do a good job making it look distinct and different from the regular version.

3. The cabin comes with updated features including a new 8.0-inch touchscreen system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED ambient lighting, a moderately updated instrument cluster, multi-functional steering wheel, electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger and nine-speaker JBL audio system, seven-airbags, 360-degree camera view.

4. With regards to safety, the 2021 Fortuner is equipped with Toyota's safety sense, collision prevention system, lane departure warning and radar-guided dynamic cruise control among others. It is also updated with new connected car tech offering features like geofencing, vehicle tracking and SOS alert among others.

5. Mechanically, the SUV remained unchanged, featuring both petrol and diesel powertrains. The former is a 2.7-litre, motor that puts out 164 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque, while the oil burner is a 2.8-litre unit that has been remapped to churn out 201 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed sequential automatic torque convertor unit.