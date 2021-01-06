2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift: All You Need To Know

Ringing in the New Year, Toyota Kirloskar Motor launched the 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift in India. The Fortuner has been a mainstay for Toyota for over a decade. Now, the latest round of updates is a mid-life facelift for the new-gen model, which was launched in 2016. The SUV has been one of the best-selling models in the full-size SUV space. It gets new looks, new features and better performance. We tell you all you need to know about the newly launched SUV from Toyota.

Design

(The Toyota Fortuner Legender and the regular facelift models look quite different from each other)

The Fortuner facelift gets a revamped front end featuring a larger grille, sleek-looking LED projector headlights with waterfall LED line guide, new LED DRLs, sharp character lines, revamped front bumper with larger curtains, slightly smaller fog lamps and silver skid plate among others. The SUV also gets a set of newly-designed alloy wheels and updated wing mirrors. At the rear it gets new LED taillights as well. The 'Legender' variant of the 2021 Fortuner gets a different look, with different quad-LED headlights, sharper grille and a sportier bumper design. It is the top-spec model in the line-up as well.

Features

(The 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift gets updated with a new infotainment system, connected car tech and more features on the inside)

The new Fortuner gets a significant update in terms of features as well. There is a new 8.0-inch touchscreen system on offer that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other updates include LED ambient lighting, a revised instrument cluster, multi-functional steering wheel, electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger and nine-speaker JBL audio system, seven-airbags, 360-degree camera view. Additionally, the new Fortuner is a connected car as well, getting a host of connectivity features.

Engine Specifications

(The Fortuner continues to get the 2.7 petrol and 2.8 diesel engines. But the diesel engine gets a re-map and now makes 201 bhp and 500 Nm)

The new Toyota Fortuner facelift gets the same BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engines. The petrol models are powered by the 2.7-litre, four-cylinder motor that puts out 164 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque. Then, you have the 2.8-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that has been re-tuned to churn out 201 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed sequential automatic torque converter unit. The diesel engine also gets the four-wheel drive variant with two-wheel, four-wheel high and four-wheel low range. There is no 4x4 option with the petrol engine. The Legender variant is offered in only a 4x2 configuration.

Safety

(The new Toyota Fortuner facelift gets 5-star rating in ASEAN NCAP crash tests)

Coming to safety, the new SUV is equipped with Toyota's safety sense, collision prevention system, lane departure warning and radar-guided dynamic cruise control. The new Fortuner also gets a five-star crash test rating from ASEAN NCAP. The connected car technology offers features like geo-fencing, vehicle tracking and SOS alert and more.

Pricing and Rivals

(Price for the new Fortuner start at ₹ 29.98 lakh)

Prices for the 2021 Fortuner facelift start at ₹ 29.98 lakh and go up till ₹ 37.58 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). With seven variants on offer and much needed updates on most fronts, the new Fortuner now becomes better-equipped to go up against its rivals such as the Ford Endeavour, MG Gloster and the Mahindra Alturas G4.

