PMI Electro Mobility Delivers 25 Electric Buses To Rajkot Rajpath Limited

PMI now operates 75 electric buses in Rajkot and an impressive fleet of 1200 electric buses nationwide.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

06-Sep-23 11:59 AM IST

Highlights

  • The first batch of 25 nine-metre long electric buses have been delivered to the city of Rajkot in Gujarat.
  • The aim is to have a total of 100 electric buses over next few months in the city.
  • The buses will help reduce over 43,000 tons of Carbon emissions each year.

Electric bus manufacturer PMI Electro Mobility Solutions has handed over the first set of 25 nine-metre electric buses to Rajkot Rajpath Ltd. The event was graced by the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendra Bhai Patel, who flagged off these eco-conscious buses at Rajkot's RMC Central Zone. This occasion marks Rajkot's transition towards sustainable public transportation.

 

Also Read: Tata Motors Records 78,010 Unit Sales In August 2023

 

This delivery is part of PMI's pledge to introduce a total of 100 electric buses in the city in the coming months. With this latest addition, PMI now operates 75 electric buses in Rajkot and an impressive fleet of 1200 electric buses nationwide.

Dr. Aanchal Jain, CEO of PMI Electro Mobility Solutions, expressed her excitement about this achievement, stating, "We are thrilled to hand over these electric buses to the city of Rajkot through Rajkot Rajpath Ltd." She stressed the increasing preference for electric buses among both commuters and operators, highlighting their benefits, including zero emissions, reduced driver fatigue, noise-free travel, enhanced safety features, and lower operating costs.

 

A recent report by the National Institute of Urban Affairs revealed that the transport sector in Rajkot is responsible for a significant 21% of greenhouse gas emissions in the city. However, with the introduction of electric buses and the growing acceptance of electric vehicles (EVs) in general, this percentage is expected to witness a remarkable reduction, promising cleaner air for the city. These electric buses are set to make a substantial impact by reducing over 43,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually.

 

Also Read: Auto Sales August 2023: Hyundai Registers Cumulative Sales Of 71,435 Units

 

Under the agreement with Rajkot Rajpath Ltd., PMI will not only supply but also operate and manage these electric buses. PMI has also established dedicated tech-enabled bus depots to ensure efficient management and operation of these buses. This initiative aims to provide the citizens of Rajkot with dependable and efficient public transport services that align with the city's environmental objectives.

 

Each of these 9-metre electric buses can cover approximately 180 kilometres daily. Furthermore, they have been equipped with state-of-the-art safety features, including panic buttons, built-in CCTV cameras for passenger security, a designated area for accommodating wheelchairs, and a ramp for the convenient entry and exit of specially-abled passengers.

 

# PMI# PMI Electro Mobility# Rajkot Rajpath Limited

