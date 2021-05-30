Polestar Announces Partnership With Block Chain Provider Circulor

  • Home
Polestar already works with Circulor on the traceability of cobalt in the batteries for the Polestar 2 electric performance fastback.
authorBy Ameya Naik
30-May-21 05:15 PM IST
Polestar is spearheading a movement for transparency throughout the automotive industry to accelerate the shift to a climate-neutral future. In April 2021, the company announced plans for a climate neutral car by 2030 and now the company has announced a new partnership with blockchain provider Circulor.

Polestar already works with Circulor on the traceability of cobalt in the batteries for the Polestar 2 electric performance fastback. With this new partnership, Polestar and Circulor have set a progressive scope and ambition that aims to entail a range of raw materials, focusing on those with identified risks in either environmental and/or human rights, such as nickel, mica, manganese, graphite and lithium, amongst others.

Circulor supports businesses in achieving more sustainable supply chains and works with blockchain technology to trace materials. A blockchain is a digital ledger containing a list of records linked to each other via cryptography. A ‘digital twin' for the raw material being traced is created and the material is then tracked through the supply chain, creating a digital thread that follows and records the various industrial processes and transformations it undergoes.

Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said, “Caring about ethics and the environment is key to Polestar. This unprecedented level of traceability means that Polestar can promote sustainable and ethical practices in its supply chain, and provide better transparency for consumers,”

Polestar is on a mission to drive the shift to sustainable mobility. Supply chain transparency is one big step on the journey.

