Porsche Cayenne Bookings Open In India, Deliveries Commence From July 2023

Porsche India has announced bookings its the new Cayenne. Deliveries for the facelifted Cayenne are set to commence from July 2023. The car was showcased recently at the China Auto Show. The company has opened bookings for the new Cayenne across all its authorised dealerships in India.

The 2023 Porsche Cayenne comes with a refreshed design, advanced features, and a powerful engine. For the first time in the Cayenne, front passengers have their infotainment display that can be used for streaming videos. The front also gets a 12.6-inch instrument cluster. The entry-level Cayenne comes with an optimised three-litre V6 turbo engine that generates 350 bhp and 500 Nm of torque.

The new Cayenne will compete with other luxury SUVs in the Indian market, including the BMW X5, Land Rover Range Rover Sport, and Audi Q8. With its impressive features and powerful engine, the new Cayenne is expected to give tough competition to its rivals. The 2023 Porsche Cayenne is a combination of Luxury, performance, and advanced technology.