New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Porsche Teases LMDh Prototype To Compete In Le Mans, WEC & IMSA In 2023

Porsche Motorsport has released the first sketches of its LMDh contender that will compete in the FIA World Endurance Championship and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2023.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The LMDh category makes it possible to compete in different endurance races with identical vehicles expand View Photos
The LMDh category makes it possible to compete in different endurance races with identical vehicles

Highlights

  • The Porsche LMDh prototype has been greenlit by the board
  • Porsche will also compete in the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona in Jan 2023
  • The LMDh category promises a more cost-effective way for manufacturers

Porsche is all set to return to the Le Mans 24 Hours with an LMDh prototype in 2023 and the automaker has released the first sketches of the upcoming racecar that will compete in the FIA World Endurance Championship and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The German automaker announced that Porsche Motorsport has been given the green light to develop the prototype for the LMP2-based LMDh hybrid category. The company had announced plans to return to endurance racing back in March this year. The LMDh prototype racing cars will tip the scales around 1000 kg, are powered by a hybrid system with an output of 670 bhp.

Also Read: Porsche Takes A Third Consecutive Win At 24 Hours Of Le Mans 2017

9doftpu

Porsche's LMDh prototype will compete in the FIA WEC and the IMSA and will tip the scales around 1000 kg with a power output of 670 bhp

Speaking on the announcement, Oliver Blume, CEO at Porsche AG said, "The new LMDh category allows us to fight for overall victories with a hybrid system at the Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring classics - without breaking the bank. The project is extremely attractive for Porsche. Endurance racing is part of our brand's DNA."

Pascal Zurlinden, Head of Factory Motorsport at Porsche, said, "The team is intending to run in both championships with a full commitment," starting with the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona in January 2023. The manufacturer is also looking at a long-term commitment to the sport and described it as "open-ended".

Newsbeep

Also Read: Toyota Wins Third Consecutive 24 Hours Le Mans 2020

bioh0qig

Porsche's LMDh prototype development will depend on the chassis manufacturer, while the engine could be a road-going one tuned for racing duties

Porsche will return to Le Mans after a gap of five years in 2023, following the end of the 919 Hybrid LMP1 program in 2017. The new LMDh category focuses on high cost-efficiency. The cars are based on an upgraded LMP2 chassis, and the spec for the hybrid system including the control electronics is standardised. Teams can choose the chassis from four different manufacturers available - Orea, Ligier, Dallara and Multimatic. Porsche said that a lot of the technical decisions are yet to be made around the 2023 LMDh contender. These include which of the four chassis constructors are awarded the licenses to build the next-generation of LMP2 chassis. It will also influence the choice of the engine. The automaker did say that an engine developed from a road-going car is most likely and will also be more cost-effective.

Porsche's announcement follows that of its sister marque Audi, which is also developing an LMDh prototype. This brings the total number of manufacturers in the 2023 Le Mans to four with Toyota and Peugeot competing with Le Mans Hypercars.

Also Read: Audi Pulls Out of Formula E To Compete in Dakar And LMDh Endurance Racing

f5rhs20c

Porsche last competed in Le Mans in 2017 and will return to endurance racing after five years in 2023

Michael Steiner, Porsche board member in charge of motorsport, said that the LMDh entry represents the brand's trilogy of selling electric, hybrid and combustion-engined cars for the road. The company will continue to contest in Formula E as well as GT racing, creating a trifecta of motorsport commitments. "Now, the LMDh class closes the gap for us," he explained.

Porsche Motorsport is also yet to confirm if it will go racing in the WEC and the IMSA with full-factory teams and customers or both. A decision though will be made in the next few months, according to Zurlinden.

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Volvo S60 T4 Inscription Review
Volvo S60 T4 Inscription Review
Government's HSRP Website Crashes Due To High Traffic As Delhi Police Starts Fining Motorists
Government's HSRP Website Crashes Due To High Traffic As Delhi Police Starts Fining Motorists
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles To Set Up Global Digital Hub in Hyderabad
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles To Set Up Global Digital Hub in Hyderabad
New Bajaj Platina 100 Kick Start Variant With New Features Launched; Priced At Rs. 51,667
New Bajaj Platina 100 Kick Start Variant With New Features Launched; Priced At Rs. 51,667
FADA And ASDC Partner With Google To Train Over 1 Lakh Employees For Digital Transformation
FADA And ASDC Partner With Google To Train Over 1 Lakh Employees For Digital Transformation
Okinawa To Increase Production To 5 Lakh Units By 2022
Okinawa To Increase Production To 5 Lakh Units By 2022
F1: Yuki Tsunoda Confirmed For AlphaTauri In 2021, Will Replace Daniil Kvyat
F1: Yuki Tsunoda Confirmed For AlphaTauri In 2021, Will Replace Daniil Kvyat
Porsche Teases LMDh Prototype To Compete In Le Mans, WEC & IMSA In 2023
Porsche Teases LMDh Prototype To Compete In Le Mans, WEC & IMSA In 2023
Mattia Binotto Wanted Sebastian Vettel In Ferrai For 2021, But John Elkann Didn't
Mattia Binotto Wanted Sebastian Vettel In Ferrai For 2021, But John Elkann Didn't
Ashok Leyland Launches Falcon Super And Gazl Buses In Saudi Arabia
Ashok Leyland Launches Falcon Super And Gazl Buses In Saudi Arabia
New Bajaj Platina 100 Kick Start Variant With New Features Launched; Priced At Rs. 51,667
New Bajaj Platina 100 Kick Start Variant With New Features Launched; Priced At Rs. 51,667
Government's HSRP Website Crashes Due To High Traffic As Delhi Police Starts Fining Motorists
Government's HSRP Website Crashes Due To High Traffic As Delhi Police Starts Fining Motorists
F1: Yuki Tsunoda Confirmed For AlphaTauri In 2021, Will Replace Daniil Kvyat
F1: Yuki Tsunoda Confirmed For AlphaTauri In 2021, Will Replace Daniil Kvyat
All-New Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid Launched Globally
All-New Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid Launched Globally
CFMoto Launches Electric Scooter Brand Zeeho
CFMoto Launches Electric Scooter Brand Zeeho
KTM 390 Adventure Gets Wire-Spoke Wheels As Accessory In Global Markets
KTM 390 Adventure Gets Wire-Spoke Wheels As Accessory In Global Markets
FADA And ASDC Partner With Google To Train Over 1 Lakh Employees For Digital Transformation
FADA And ASDC Partner With Google To Train Over 1 Lakh Employees For Digital Transformation
Studds Launches New Thunder D6 Decor Helmet In India
Studds Launches New Thunder D6 Decor Helmet In India
Okinawa To Increase Production To 5 Lakh Units By 2022
Okinawa To Increase Production To 5 Lakh Units By 2022
Honda 2Wheelers India Begins Using Hazira-Ghogha Inland Waterway In Gujarat To Ship Vehicles
Honda 2Wheelers India Begins Using Hazira-Ghogha Inland Waterway In Gujarat To Ship Vehicles
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles To Set Up Global Digital Hub in Hyderabad
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles To Set Up Global Digital Hub in Hyderabad
Upcoming Luxury Car Launches In 2021
Upcoming Luxury Car Launches In 2021
Government's HSRP Website Crashes Due To High Traffic As Delhi Police Starts Fining Motorists
Government's HSRP Website Crashes Due To High Traffic As Delhi Police Starts Fining Motorists
Top 7 Upcoming Bikes In India In 2021
Top 7 Upcoming Bikes In India In 2021
Okinawa Oki100 Electric Motorcycle Launch Details Revealed
Okinawa Oki100 Electric Motorcycle Launch Details Revealed
Deciphering Electric Vehicle Technology
Deciphering Electric Vehicle Technology
Assam Cancels Maruti Suzuki Dealer's Trade Licence For Selling Old Cars By Repainting Them
Assam Cancels Maruti Suzuki Dealer's Trade Licence For Selling Old Cars By Repainting Them

New Car Models

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Government's HSRP Website Crashes Due To High Traffic As Delhi Police Starts Fining Motorists
Government's HSRP Website Crashes Due To High Traffic As Delhi Police Starts Fining Motorists
Top 7 Upcoming Bikes In India In 2021
Top 7 Upcoming Bikes In India In 2021
Okinawa Oki100 Electric Motorcycle Launch Details Revealed
Okinawa Oki100 Electric Motorcycle Launch Details Revealed
Deciphering Electric Vehicle Technology
Deciphering Electric Vehicle Technology
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities