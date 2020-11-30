New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Audi Pulls Out of Formula E To Compete in Dakar And LMDh Endurance Racing

Audi AG will be pulling out of Formula E at the end of 2021 to focus on the 2022 Dakar Rally, while also returning to endurance racing with the 2023 LMDh category, with the focus on developing electric technology across both programs.

By  Sameer Contractor | Published:
eye
0  Views
The Audi Electric Prototype for Dakar 2022 will get an high-performance electric motor with a TFSI motor expand View Photos
The Audi Electric Prototype for Dakar 2022 will get an high-performance electric motor with a TFSI motor

Highlights

  • Audi will return to rallying with the 2022 Dakar program & an e-prototype
  • Audi also plans to compete in LMBDh endurance racing from 2023
  • The 2020/21 Formula E season will be Audi's last as a factory team

Audi AG has announced a monumental decision to exit the Formula E championship at the end of the next season, as it plans to enter the famous Dakar Rally for the first time in 2022. The German auto giant has announced that it will be ending Formula E program to focus on the Dakar with an electric prototype that "combines an electric drivetrain with a high-voltage battery and a highly efficient energy converter" for the first time. It's interesting to note that the announcement comes just a week after Audi unveiled its e-tron FE07 race car for the next season of Formula E with the powertrain 'MGU05' developed in-house by the company.

Also Read: 2021 Formula E: Jaguar Racing Reveals The I-Type 5

Speaking on the decision to enter Dakar, Markus Duesmann, Chairman of the Board of Management and Board of Management Member for Technical Development and Product Lines - Audi AG, said, "A multifaceted commitment to motorsport is and will remain an integral part of Audi's strategy. We want to continue demonstrating the brand's slogan 'Vorsprung durch Technik' in international top-level motorsport in the future and develop innovative technologies for our road cars. The toughest rally in the world is the perfect stage for this."

Audi's Dakar prototype vehicle will be using a high-voltage battery that can be charged as required using an energy converter in the form of a highly efficient TFSI engine. The Dakar program will further help the automaker to hone its electric vehicle technology in the years to come, eventually making it on road cars in the future. The decision to run in Dakar marks the brand's return to rallying, which helped build its storied history in motorsport while making the Audi quattro technology so famous since 1981. Needless to say, the now-electric quattro technology is available on the e-tron cars too.

Also Read: Formula E: Mahindra Racing Unveils M7Electro, Confirms Alex Lynn For 2020/21 Season

Newsbeep

Audi was initially part of Formula E offering technical support to privateer Abt Team during the first three seasons, before taking full charge from the 2017/18 season onwards. Over the past six years, the Audi Abt team has been a dominant player with 12 victories, 43 podium finishes as well as the drivers' title in 2017 and the 2017/18 teams' championship as a factory outfit. While Audi will not actively participate in Formula E, it will continue to remain a supplier of powertrains and honour its deal with Envision Virgin Racing until the end of 2022, as per the original agreement.

2ee2h90k

Audi has developed the e-tron FE07 powertrain for the upcoming season and will also supply to the customer teams at least till the end of 2022

In addition to Dakar, Audi has also confirmed that it is looking at a return to endurance racing. The automaker is planning to enter the upcoming LMDh (Le Mans Daytona h) category. The car built to LMDh rules will be able to enter the WEC and IMSA SportsCar Championship from 2023, as a cost-effective alternative to Le Mans Hypercar rules being introduced to the WEC next year. Do note, Audi comes with a dominant history in Le Mans, making it the second most important manufacturer in the sport, having taken 13 wins between 2000 and 2014.

Also Read: Toyota Wins Third Consecutive 24 Hours Le Mans

Speaking on the initiative, Julius Seebach, Managing Director - Audi Sport GmbH, said, "In addition, we are evaluating other possible fields of activity for us in international motorsport. In doing so, we have our customers' wishes in mind as much as the company's future strategy, which is clearly focused on electrification and carbon-neutral mobility. This is why we are intensively preparing to enter the new sports prototype category LMDh with its highlight races, the Daytona 24 Hours and Le Mans 24 Hours. The most important message for our fans is that motorsport will continue to play an important role at Audi."

uci4fles

Audi remains the second-most successful team in Le Mans having picked up 13 wins between 2000 and 2014

0 Comments

From December 1, 2020, Julius Seebach will assume responsibility for the company's international motorsport activities in addition to his function as the MD of Audi Sport GmbH. Dieter Gass, who has held management positions at Audi Sport for almost ten years and was jointly responsible for the sporting success as Head of Audi Motorsport from 2017 to 2020, will devote himself to new tasks in the future, following the successful conclusion of the factory involvement in the DTM.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Suzuki S-Presso Sold In South Africa Claimed To Be Safer Than India-Spec Car
Suzuki S-Presso Sold In South Africa Claimed To Be Safer Than India-Spec Car
Actor John Abraham Adds A BMW S 1000 RR And Honda CBR1000RR-R To His Garage
Actor John Abraham Adds A BMW S 1000 RR And Honda CBR1000RR-R To His Garage
Made In China Aprilia Flat Tracker Revealed In Patent Filings
Made In China Aprilia Flat Tracker Revealed In Patent Filings
F1: Pietro Fittipaldi To Fill In For Romain Grosjean For 2nd Bahrain Race 
F1: Pietro Fittipaldi To Fill In For Romain Grosjean For 2nd Bahrain Race 
Kawasaki Showcases Hybrid And AI-Assisted Motorcycle Technologies
Kawasaki Showcases Hybrid And AI-Assisted Motorcycle Technologies
Patents Reveal Radar Technology For New Honda Gold Wing
Patents Reveal Radar Technology For New Honda Gold Wing
Actor Kunal Khemu Brings Home The BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Tourer
Actor Kunal Khemu Brings Home The BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Tourer
Audi Pulls Out of Formula E To Compete in Dakar And LMDh Endurance Racing
Audi Pulls Out of Formula E To Compete in Dakar And LMDh Endurance Racing
General Motors' 'Factory Zero' Uses Verizon's 5G mm-Wave Tech 
General Motors' 'Factory Zero' Uses Verizon's 5G mm-Wave Tech 
Suzuki S-Presso Sold In South Africa Claimed To Be Safer Than India-Spec Car
Suzuki S-Presso Sold In South Africa Claimed To Be Safer Than India-Spec Car
Made In China Aprilia Flat Tracker Revealed In Patent Filings
Made In China Aprilia Flat Tracker Revealed In Patent Filings
F1: Pietro Fittipaldi To Fill In For Romain Grosjean For 2nd Bahrain Race 
F1: Pietro Fittipaldi To Fill In For Romain Grosjean For 2nd Bahrain Race 
Kawasaki Showcases Hybrid And AI-Assisted Motorcycle Technologies
Kawasaki Showcases Hybrid And AI-Assisted Motorcycle Technologies
Hyundai To Pay $ 54 Million Penalty In US For Defective Engines
Hyundai To Pay $ 54 Million Penalty In US For Defective Engines
Patents Reveal Radar Technology For New Honda Gold Wing
Patents Reveal Radar Technology For New Honda Gold Wing
Harley-Davidson Custom 1250 Confirmed For 2021
Harley-Davidson Custom 1250 Confirmed For 2021
Canatu And TS Tech Co-develop Next-Gen Touch Switches For In-Vehicle Applications
Canatu And TS Tech Co-develop Next-Gen Touch Switches For In-Vehicle Applications
China Grants Tesla Green Light To Start Selling Shanghai-Made Model Y SUV
China Grants Tesla Green Light To Start Selling Shanghai-Made Model Y SUV
Actor John Abraham Adds A BMW S 1000 RR And Honda CBR1000RR-R To His Garage
Actor John Abraham Adds A BMW S 1000 RR And Honda CBR1000RR-R To His Garage
Actor Kunal Khemu Brings Home The BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Tourer
Actor Kunal Khemu Brings Home The BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Tourer
F1: Hamilton Wins Bahrain GP As Grosjean Escapes Horrifying Crash
F1: Hamilton Wins Bahrain GP As Grosjean Escapes Horrifying Crash
Bahrain F1 Grand Prix: Romain Grosjean’s Horrific Accident On Lap 1 Halts Session
Bahrain F1 Grand Prix: Romain Grosjean’s Horrific Accident On Lap 1 Halts Session
Actor Kunal Khemu Brings Home The BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Tourer
Actor Kunal Khemu Brings Home The BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Tourer
Actor John Abraham Adds A BMW S 1000 RR And Honda CBR1000RR-R To His Garage
Actor John Abraham Adds A BMW S 1000 RR And Honda CBR1000RR-R To His Garage
Final Ather 450 Rolls Off The Assembly Line; Replaced With New 450X & 450 Plus
Final Ather 450 Rolls Off The Assembly Line; Replaced With New 450X & 450 Plus
Harley-Davidson Custom 1250 Confirmed For 2021
Harley-Davidson Custom 1250 Confirmed For 2021
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test

New Car Models

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Hatchback, 21.4 - 27.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.64 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,699 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Seller Banner 600x314
x
Actor Kunal Khemu Brings Home The BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Tourer
Actor Kunal Khemu Brings Home The BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Tourer
Actor John Abraham Adds A BMW S 1000 RR And Honda CBR1000RR-R To His Garage
Actor John Abraham Adds A BMW S 1000 RR And Honda CBR1000RR-R To His Garage
Final Ather 450 Rolls Off The Assembly Line; Replaced With New 450X & 450 Plus
Final Ather 450 Rolls Off The Assembly Line; Replaced With New 450X & 450 Plus
Harley-Davidson Custom 1250 Confirmed For 2021
Harley-Davidson Custom 1250 Confirmed For 2021
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities