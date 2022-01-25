Production Ready Tesla Cybertruck Leaked

Tesla is about to share some more details around the launch of the Cybertruck with many expecting deliveries to start either at the end of the year or early next year. However, now it has been more than two years since Elon Musk showcased the car and after teasing many updates to the car since that unveil, we finally get a glimpse into what changes have happened to the car behind the scenes thanks to a leaked image of a prototype snapped by a Tesla employee which looks ready for mass production.

Unlike the concept car with came with just camera's, the production ready Cybertruck get conventional side view mirrors Now, there is a single windscreen wiper that is resting vertically and is placed next to the A-pillar. There are two traditional side-view mirrors that were missing in the original unveil and Musk was hoping that cameras would do. There are no door handles and the wheels seem to be inspired by the aero set that was there on the Model 3. There have been reports that there could be a smaller model of the car and by the looks of it, the image showcased is representative of that fact.

There is also a larger opening on the front bumper and appears to be a bit bigger and lower than before. This probably helps with its aero credentials but perhaps it comes with a trade-off towards its 4x4 capabilities. Musk had also said that this model will come with an updated camera system and an updated self-driving chipset which could be on this prototype.