Production Ready Tesla Cybertruck Leaked
- The Cybertruck seen in the image has many changes
- It seems to be smaller, has side view mirrors, different wheels & wiper
- The image was reportedly taken by a Tesla employee
Tesla is about to share some more details around the launch of the Cybertruck with many expecting deliveries to start either at the end of the year or early next year. However, now it has been more than two years since Elon Musk showcased the car and after teasing many updates to the car since that unveil, we finally get a glimpse into what changes have happened to the car behind the scenes thanks to a leaked image of a prototype snapped by a Tesla employee which looks ready for mass production.
There is also a larger opening on the front bumper and appears to be a bit bigger and lower than before. This probably helps with its aero credentials but perhaps it comes with a trade-off towards its 4x4 capabilities. Musk had also said that this model will come with an updated camera system and an updated self-driving chipset which could be on this prototype.