Login

Production-Spec Kia EV5 To Offer Range Of Up To 720 Km

The EV5 will be manufactured in both China and Korea and will be offered in three variants - standard, long-range, and long-range AWD
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

13-Oct-23 11:49 AM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The EV5 was first unveiled at the Chengdu Motor Show in August 2023.
  • Gets three screens inside, all of which combine to form a single unit.
  • Kia will later release a performance-oriented GT variant of the EV5.

Kia has unveiled the specifications for its fully electric crossover, the EV5, alongside showcasing two new concept vehicles, the EV3 and the EV4. The EV5 first debuted in its production-spec form at the Chengdu Motor Show in August 2023 and features a boxy design, much like its larger sibling, the EV9. The EV5 will be manufactured in both China and Korea and will be offered in three variants - standard, long-range, and long-range AWD.

 

Also Read: Kia EV5 Electric SUV Debuts At Chengdu Motor Show

The Kia EV5 shares most of its design with its concept 

 

Visually, the EV5 features a boxy silhouette and shares most of its design with its concept, which was unveiled in March 2023. These include the uniquely styled headlamps and DRLs, linked by a lightbar. The SUV also gets flared wheel arches and a sculpted C-pillar giving it a muscular appearance. Towards the rear, the car gets L-shaped taillamps, also linked via a lightbar. On the inside, the SUV gets three screens all of which combine to form a single unit. This includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment system, along with a 5-inch screen for the climate control in between.

 

Also Read: Kia EV4 Concept Previews Future Electric Sedan

The SUV gets three screens on its dashboard, all of which combine to form a single unit.

 

Some feature highlights of the Kia EV5 include a head up display, a three-zone climate control system, seven airbags, ADAS, rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist (RCCA), ventilated seats with massage function, along with vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) functions.

 

Also Read: Kia Seltos Facelift Gains Two New Variants; Waiting Period To Drop To 2 Months

Kia has stated that it will later release a performance-oriented GT variant of the EV5 

 

The Standard variant of the EV5 will be equipped with a 64 kWh battery and a 214 bhp front motor, delivering a claimed range of 530 km per charge. The Long-Range variant, while equipped with the same front motor, will get a larger 88 kWh battery that is stated to produce a claimed range of 720 km per charge. The Long-Range AWD variant, on the other hand, will feature the same 88 kWh battery, but will also get a second rear-wheel 94 bhp motor along with the 214 bhp front unit.

 

However, the Korean version of the EV5 will be equipped with different battery setups- Standard (58 kWh battery, 214 bhp front motor), Long Range (81 kWh battery, 214 bhp front motor), Long Range AWD ( 81 kWh battery, 94 bhp front motor, 214 bhp rear motor). Kia also stated that it will later release a performance-oriented GT variant of the EV5.

# Kia# Kia EV5# Kia EV5 Specs# electric cars

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
6.2
0
10
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
64,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 8.75 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
34,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 8.75 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2017 Honda Jazz
2017 Honda Jazz
41,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.95 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2015 Hyundai Grand i10
8.0
0
10
2015 Hyundai Grand i10
65,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 4.75 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2014 Honda CR-V
6.5
0
10
2014 Honda CR-V
75,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 9.50 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Piaggio Vespa GTS 300
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 1, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Mercedes-Benz Reveals Findings From Frontal Crash Test Of Two EVs
Mercedes-Benz Reveals Findings From Frontal Crash Test Of Two EVs
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-18919 second ago

The brand says the electric vehicles were able to successfully absorb the impact, with all safety equipment working as intended and passenger cells still intact

UK Government Backs Aston Martin's Electrification Strategy With £9 Million Investment
UK Government Backs Aston Martin's Electrification Strategy With £9 Million Investment
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-15289 second ago

The auto manufacturer plans to invest £2 billion over five years, to achieve a gradual shift from ICE technology to BEV technology.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Top 5 Things We Know
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Top 5 Things We Know
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-10830 second ago

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will have Royal Enfield’s first liquid-cooled engine, and segment-first features, including integrated navigation and tubeless tyres.

2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S Globally Unveiled
2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S Globally Unveiled
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 minutes ago

This compact SUV can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in about 4.3 seconds and can reach a top speed of 270 km/h

FADA Sales H1 FY’24: Passenger Vehicle Retails Hit All Time High
FADA Sales H1 FY’24: Passenger Vehicle Retails Hit All Time High
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

36 minutes ago

Two-wheeler retails saw a 7.03 per cent increase, recording sales of 78.28 lakh units

Production-Spec Kia EV5 To Offer Range Of Up To 720 Km
Production-Spec Kia EV5 To Offer Range Of Up To 720 Km
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The EV5 will be manufactured in both China and Korea and will be offered in three variants - standard, long-range, and long-range AWD

Kia EV3 Concept Unveiled; Previews Small Electric SUV Due In 2024
Kia EV3 Concept Unveiled; Previews Small Electric SUV Due In 2024
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Drawing heavy inspiration from the flagship EV9 SUV, the EV3 provides a glimpse of what Kia’s most affordable electric SUV yet will look like.

Toyota Teams Up With Idemitsu To Mass-Produce Solid-State EV Batteries
Toyota Teams Up With Idemitsu To Mass-Produce Solid-State EV Batteries
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The collaboration between Toyota and Idemitsu aims to commercialise these batteries by 2027–28.

Volvo C40 Recharge Price Hiked; Discontinues Petrol Version Of XC40
Volvo C40 Recharge Price Hiked; Discontinues Petrol Version Of XC40
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

The Volvo C40 Recharge is now priced at Rs. 62.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Additionally the company has also decided only sell the all-electric version of the XC40 in India.

JK Tyre To Organise First-Ever 'Drift Challenge' At Buddh International Circuit
JK Tyre To Organise First-Ever 'Drift Challenge' At Buddh International Circuit
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

Drifting, the core discipline of this competition, emphasises skill, precision, and car control over sheer speed.

UK Government Backs Aston Martin's Electrification Strategy With £9 Million Investment
UK Government Backs Aston Martin's Electrification Strategy With £9 Million Investment
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-15289 second ago

The auto manufacturer plans to invest £2 billion over five years, to achieve a gradual shift from ICE technology to BEV technology.

Kia EV3 Concept Unveiled; Previews Small Electric SUV Due In 2024
Kia EV3 Concept Unveiled; Previews Small Electric SUV Due In 2024
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Drawing heavy inspiration from the flagship EV9 SUV, the EV3 provides a glimpse of what Kia’s most affordable electric SUV yet will look like.

Kia EV4 Concept Previews Future Electric Sedan
Kia EV4 Concept Previews Future Electric Sedan
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

Kia’s latest concept is based on the ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy with a design blending SUV elements with a fastback body style.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Which Variant To Buy?
Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Which Variant To Buy?
c&b icon
By Girish Karkera
calendar-icon

4 days ago

Already in high demand, Maruti’s derivative of the Toyota Innova Hycross is available in Zeta Plus and Alpha Plus trim levels.

Kia Latest Carmaker To Adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard
Kia Latest Carmaker To Adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 days ago

Kia to integrate NACS charging ports on all new EVs manufactured in North America from Q4 2024

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Production-Spec Kia EV5 To Offer Range Of Up To 720 Km
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved