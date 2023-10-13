Production-Spec Kia EV5 To Offer Range Of Up To 720 Km

Kia has unveiled the specifications for its fully electric crossover, the EV5, alongside showcasing two new concept vehicles, the EV3 and the EV4. The EV5 first debuted in its production-spec form at the Chengdu Motor Show in August 2023 and features a boxy design, much like its larger sibling, the EV9. The EV5 will be manufactured in both China and Korea and will be offered in three variants - standard, long-range, and long-range AWD.

The Kia EV5 shares most of its design with its concept

Visually, the EV5 features a boxy silhouette and shares most of its design with its concept, which was unveiled in March 2023. These include the uniquely styled headlamps and DRLs, linked by a lightbar. The SUV also gets flared wheel arches and a sculpted C-pillar giving it a muscular appearance. Towards the rear, the car gets L-shaped taillamps, also linked via a lightbar. On the inside, the SUV gets three screens all of which combine to form a single unit. This includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment system, along with a 5-inch screen for the climate control in between.

The SUV gets three screens on its dashboard, all of which combine to form a single unit.

Some feature highlights of the Kia EV5 include a head up display, a three-zone climate control system, seven airbags, ADAS, rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist (RCCA), ventilated seats with massage function, along with vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) functions.

Kia has stated that it will later release a performance-oriented GT variant of the EV5

The Standard variant of the EV5 will be equipped with a 64 kWh battery and a 214 bhp front motor, delivering a claimed range of 530 km per charge. The Long-Range variant, while equipped with the same front motor, will get a larger 88 kWh battery that is stated to produce a claimed range of 720 km per charge. The Long-Range AWD variant, on the other hand, will feature the same 88 kWh battery, but will also get a second rear-wheel 94 bhp motor along with the 214 bhp front unit.

However, the Korean version of the EV5 will be equipped with different battery setups- Standard (58 kWh battery, 214 bhp front motor), Long Range (81 kWh battery, 214 bhp front motor), Long Range AWD ( 81 kWh battery, 94 bhp front motor, 214 bhp rear motor). Kia also stated that it will later release a performance-oriented GT variant of the EV5.