Range Rover Sport SV India Price Revealed, Starts At Rs. 2.80 Crore
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 20, 2023
- The Range Rover Sport SV packs a 4.4-litre twin turbo engine.
- The Range Rover Sport PHEV can run on electric power alone for 123 km.
- The Range Rover SV rivals the Audi RS Q8, Lamborghini Urus, and Aston Martin DBX.
Land Rover India has listed the price for the new Range Rover Sport SV and the super luxurious SUV will retail at Rs. 2.80 crore (ex-showroom). The Range Rover Sport SV brings the special opulent treatment, just like the long wheelbase Range Rover that's already on sale. Land Rover has also revealed the price for the plug-in hybrid version for the Indian market that retails at Rs. 2.11 crore (ex-showroom).
Also Read: 2024 Range Rover Velar Review: More Minimalistic, More Refined, So What’s The Catch?
The new Range Rover Sport SV gets subtle upgrades over the standard model. This includes wider front and rear tracks, increased camber a new front bumper as well as a new grille. The profile sports side skirts and a rear bumper with dual twin exhausts. The revised front design is a direct result of the need to accommodate the new V8 engine that powers the RR Sport SV.
The cabin has also received the special upgrade in the form of new seats with integrated head restraints as well as a new design for the steering wheel. The new multi-function unit gets a smaller and thicker rim and also incorporates the SV button for a personalised drive mode. The second row also gets a subtle tweak in the form of integrated headrests in a largely unchanged layout.
Coming to the powertrain, the Range Rover Sport SV uses a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 sourced from BMW that develops 626 bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque. Power goes to all four wheels via the 8-speed automatic transmission with 0-100 kmph coming up in 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 290 kmph. There's also the new PHEV variant that uses the 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine coupled with a 38.2 kWh battery pack. The total output stands at 454 bhp and 660 Nm with a top speed of 225 kmph. The Range Rover Sport SV PHEV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 5.5 seconds and the battery can be fully charged in five hours using a 7 kW AC charger. The SUV can run on electric power alone for about 123 km (WLTP Cycle).
Also Read: Land Rover Teases Its First Fully Electric Range Rover
The PHEV variant is only offered on the top-spec Autobiography trim and there's little to give away its hybrid nature. That said, the SUV comes loaded with LED headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, 22-inch alloy wheels, illuminated scuff plates, four-zone climate control, 360-degree camera and more.
The new Range Rover Sport SV enters the coveted performance SUV category that includes SUV like the Audi RS Q8, Lamborghini Urus, and Aston Martin DBX. The Range Rover Sport PHEV does not have a direct rival but will be a greener option in comparison to other SUVs in its class.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 75,000 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 41,489 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 1,18,054 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 44,300 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 84,000 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 77,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 1,31,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 1,17,400 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 77,437 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 1,09,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
Popular Land Rover Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-19109 second ago
Both Harrier and Safari have become two of the first models to receive a 5-star rating from BNCAP. The SUVs were tested for Frontal, Side, and Pole Side Impact protection.
-11279 second ago
With the calendar year coming to an end we look back at some of the important launches of 2023
-8337 second ago
The brands will also explore other solutions to give existing owners with CCS ports access to Tesla’s supercharger network
-2590 second ago
The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is priced at Rs 2.96 crore (ex-showroom) and is available in India as a CBU import.
2 hours ago
The joint effort anticipates a significant rise in EV deliveries in Taiwan with a surge from nearly 20 per cent to 40 percent of all trips by the close of 2025.
4 hours ago
Deliveries for the updated Sonet are scheduled to commence in January 2024, with diesel manual variants reaching customers a month later, in February 2024.
19 hours ago
Here's a list of Top 10 four-wheeler reviews on car&bike, for the year 2023. From all-new cars to facelifts these reviews received the most views from you, our dear viewers.
19 hours ago
Ducati India is likely to launch the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini in India this month. The special edition Streetfighter V4 gets a new livery inspired by the Lamborghini Huracan STO.
20 hours ago
The all-new Triumph Daytona 660 will be unveiled globally on January 9, 2024. Expect it to come to India later in 2024.
21 hours ago
Apart from Armada, Mahindra has trademarked names like Savannah, Gladius, and Cult for the 5-door Thar.
7 days ago
The Range Rover Electric will have an 800-volt architecture and support software over-the-air updates and make a global debut in 2024
26 days ago
Just 0.07% of new Range Rovers and Range Rover Sports have been stolen, as per the carmaker.
1 month ago
Pooja was spotted with her new Range Rover SUV in Mumbai
3 months ago
JLR is set to launch the updated Range Rover Velar in India today. Here’s everything we know about the SUV.
4 months ago
The SUV features luxurious materials, exclusive design, and a limited production run catered to an elite clientele.