Range Rover Sport SV India Price Revealed, Starts At Rs. 2.80 Crore

Land Rover has also revealed the price for the plug-in hybrid version for the Indian market that retails at Rs. 2.11 crore (ex-showroom)
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on December 20, 2023

  • The Range Rover Sport SV packs a 4.4-litre twin turbo engine.
  • The Range Rover Sport PHEV can run on electric power alone for 123 km.
  • The Range Rover SV rivals the Audi RS Q8, Lamborghini Urus, and Aston Martin DBX.

Land Rover India has listed the price for the new Range Rover Sport SV and the super luxurious SUV will retail at Rs. 2.80 crore (ex-showroom). The Range Rover Sport SV brings the special opulent treatment, just like the long wheelbase Range Rover that's already on sale. Land Rover has also revealed the price for the plug-in hybrid version for the Indian market that retails at Rs. 2.11 crore (ex-showroom). 

 

Also Read: 2024 Range Rover Velar Review: More Minimalistic, More Refined, So What’s The Catch?


The new Range Rover Sport SV gets subtle upgrades over the standard model. This includes wider front and rear tracks, increased camber a new front bumper as well as a new grille. The profile sports side skirts and a rear bumper with dual twin exhausts. The revised front design is a direct result of the need to accommodate the new V8 engine that powers the RR Sport SV. 


The cabin has also received the special upgrade in the form of new seats with integrated head restraints as well as a new design for the steering wheel. The new multi-function unit gets a smaller and thicker rim and also incorporates the SV button for a personalised drive mode. The second row also gets a subtle tweak in the form of integrated headrests in a largely unchanged layout. 


Coming to the powertrain, the Range Rover Sport SV uses a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 sourced from BMW that develops 626 bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque. Power goes to all four wheels via the 8-speed automatic transmission with 0-100 kmph coming up in 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 290 kmph. There's also the new PHEV variant that uses the 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine coupled with a 38.2 kWh battery pack. The total output stands at 454 bhp and 660 Nm with a top speed of 225 kmph. The Range Rover Sport SV PHEV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 5.5 seconds and the battery can be fully charged in five hours using a 7 kW AC charger. The SUV can run on electric power alone for about 123 km (WLTP Cycle). 

 

Also Read: Land Rover Teases Its First Fully Electric Range Rover


The PHEV variant is only offered on the top-spec Autobiography trim and there's little to give away its hybrid nature. That said, the SUV comes loaded with LED headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, 22-inch alloy wheels, illuminated scuff plates, four-zone climate control, 360-degree camera and more. 


The new Range Rover Sport SV enters the coveted performance SUV category that includes SUV like the Audi RS Q8, Lamborghini Urus, and Aston Martin DBX. The Range Rover Sport PHEV does not have a direct rival but will be a greener option in comparison to other SUVs in its class. 


 

